|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
53,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
67,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
56,79 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,54 £
|13.12.22
|08:21 Uhr
|08:21 Uhr
