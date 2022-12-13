  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

67,03EUR
-0,22EUR
-0,33%
08:04:55
STU
56,79GBP
-0,89GBP
-1,53%
13.12.2022
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

14.12.2022 08:21

Rio Tinto Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Rio Tinto Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rio Tinto

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto von "Neutral" auf "Underweight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 5480 auf 5310 Pence gesenkt. Die Anlagestrategen der Investmentbank gingen mit einem "Overweight" für den Metall- und Minensektor ins neue Jahr, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick. Sie sähen hier Hauptprofiteure der gelockerten Covid-Einschränkungen in China und eines schwächeren US-Dollar. O'Kane selbst erwartet vor allem eine zunehmende Nachfrage nach Metallen für die Energiewende. Rio Tinto stuft er angesichts der im Zuge der jüngsten Rally erreichten Bewertung ab, auch wenn er starken Rückenwind im ersten Quartal sieht. Seine Favoriten bleiben Glencore und Anglo American./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / 17:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.12.2022 / 18:05 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Underweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
67,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
56,79 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

08:21 Uhr Rio Tinto Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.22 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
01.12.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.12.22 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
01.12.22 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-5,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,72%
Ø Kursziel: 53,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 £
Barclays Capital
43,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
54,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
46,00 £
UBS AG
50,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
53 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
40,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
62,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,72%
Ø Kursziel: 53,54
