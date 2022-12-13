NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto von "Neutral" auf "Underweight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 5480 auf 5310 Pence gesenkt. Die Anlagestrategen der Investmentbank gingen mit einem "Overweight" für den Metall- und Minensektor ins neue Jahr, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick. Sie sähen hier Hauptprofiteure der gelockerten Covid-Einschränkungen in China und eines schwächeren US-Dollar. O'Kane selbst erwartet vor allem eine zunehmende Nachfrage nach Metallen für die Energiewende. Rio Tinto stuft er angesichts der im Zuge der jüngsten Rally erreichten Bewertung ab, auch wenn er starken Rückenwind im ersten Quartal sieht. Seine Favoriten bleiben Glencore und Anglo American./ag/edh