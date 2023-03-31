DAX 15.909 +0,0%ESt50 4.317 +0,0%TDax 3.236 +0,2%Dow 33.301 +0,0%Nas 12.285 -0,4%Bitcoin 25.173 +1,5%Euro 1,0876 +0,2%Öl 74,66 +0,7%Gold 2.019 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 NEL ASA A0B733 BMW 519000 BYD A0M4W9 PayPal A14R7U Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX etwas fester -- Porsche Holding bestätigt Ausblick -- Siemens Energy wegen Gamesa mit Ergebniswarnung -- Varta schreibt rote Zahlen -- EVOTEC bestätigt Jahresziele -- Rheinmetall, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
New Yorker Konjunkturindex fällt im Mai deutlich: Droht die US-Rezession?
Darum sind Charlie Munger und Warren Buffett skeptisch gegenüber KI
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
57,33 EUR +0,84 EUR +1,49 %
STU
49,47 GBP +0,50 GBP +1,02 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.91,46 Mrd. EUR KGV8,71

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Underweight

13:56
Teilen
Rio Tinto Underweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Wie weit könne der Eisenerzpreis noch fallen, wenn Angebot und Nachfrage auseinanderklafften, fragte Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er bleibt bei seiner negativen Einschätzung der Fundamentaldaten für die Eisenerzproduzenten./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 20:54 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Underweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
52,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
57,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
49,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,94 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:56 Rio Tinto Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.23 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
21.04.23 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.04.23 Rio Tinto Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.23 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen