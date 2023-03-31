Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Wie weit könne der Eisenerzpreis noch fallen, wenn Angebot und Nachfrage auseinanderklafften, fragte Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er bleibt bei seiner negativen Einschätzung der Fundamentaldaten für die Eisenerzproduzenten./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 20:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
52,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
57,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
49,47 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
