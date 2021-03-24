  • Suche
Roche Aktie WKN: 855167 / ISIN: CH0012032048

278,45EUR
+2,55EUR
+0,92%
14:02:58
L&S
306,40CHF
+1,75CHF
+0,57%
15:00:03
SWX
23.03.2021 13:46

Roche Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Roche auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 310 Franken belassen. Die Einstellung der Dosierungsstudie mit Tominersen gegen Huntington sei ein leichter Stimmungsdämpfer, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.03.2021 / 07:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.03.2021 / 08:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche Neutral

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
310,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
310,10 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,03%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
306,40 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,17%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
342,69 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

24.03.21 Roche overweight Barclays Capital
24.03.21 Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.03.21 Roche Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.03.21 Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.03.21 Roche Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Roche Aktie

+11,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,84%
Ø Kursziel: 342,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
280
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
Kepler Cheuvreux
299,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
365,00 CHF
Oddo BHF
290,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
320,00 CHF
Citigroup Corp.
360,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
330,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
325,00 CHF
UBS AG
330,00 CHF
Bernstein Research
360,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
441,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
310,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
375,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,84%
Ø Kursziel: 342,69
alle Roche AG (Genussschein) Kursziele

