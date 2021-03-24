NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Roche auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 310 Franken belassen. Die Einstellung der Dosierungsstudie mit Tominersen gegen Huntington sei ein leichter Stimmungsdämpfer, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/la