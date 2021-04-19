  • Suche
Roche Aktie WKN: 855167 / ISIN: CH0012032048

284,00EUR
+3,05EUR
+1,09%
14:12:40
L&S
314,00CHF
+5,95CHF
+1,93%
14:05:28
SWX
21.04.2021 11:31

Roche Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Roche nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 310 Franken belassen. Verfehlte Erwartungen im Pharmageschäft seien im ersten Quartal mit Diagnostik aufgefangen worden, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In dieser Sparte hätten die Schweizer von der Nachfrage nach Coronavirus-Tests profitiert./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / 07:29 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / 07:29 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche Neutral

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
310,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
313,00 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
314,00 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,27%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
342,69 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

11:36 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:31 Uhr Roche overweight Barclays Capital
11:31 Uhr Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:31 Uhr Roche Outperform Bernstein Research
19.04.21 Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

Antikörper-Cocktail
Roche-Aktie leicht im Minus: Ziel in Phase-III-Studie zu Corona-Medikament erreicht
Der Pharmakonzern Roche hat zusammen mit seinem Partner Regeneron die gesteckten Studienziele mit einem Antikörper-Cocktail gegen das Corona-Virus erreicht.
13:44 Uhr
Dividendengarant Roche: Corona-Tests boomen (Der Aktionär)
12:52 Uhr
: Shares in pharma giant Roche rise as COVID-19 tests offset drug sales slump (MarketWatch)
10:54 Uhr
Covid tests offset falling drugs sales at Roche (RTE.ie)
10:35 Uhr
Covid-19 test demand boosts Roche (Financial Times)
10:09 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Corona bremst Roche im ersten Quartal - aber Boom bei Covid-19-Tests (dpa-afx)
08:20 Uhr
Pharmakonzern: Roche bekräftigt Jahresprognose - Diagnostiksparte boomt (Handelsblatt)
07:54 Uhr
Roche bekräftigt Jahresprognose - Diagnostiksparte boomt (Börse Online)
07:37 Uhr
Roche bekräftigt Prognose für 2021 (Dow Jones)
mehr Roche AG (Genussschein) News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Roche Aktie

+9,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,14%
Ø Kursziel: 342,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
280
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
Kepler Cheuvreux
299,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
365,00 CHF
Oddo BHF
290,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
320,00 CHF
Citigroup Corp.
360,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
325,00 CHF
UBS AG
330,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
310,00 CHF
Bernstein Research
360,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
375,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
441,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
330,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,14%
Ø Kursziel: 342,69
alle Roche AG (Genussschein) Kursziele

