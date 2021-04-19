NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Roche nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 310 Franken belassen. Verfehlte Erwartungen im Pharmageschäft seien im ersten Quartal mit Diagnostik aufgefangen worden, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In dieser Sparte hätten die Schweizer von der Nachfrage nach Coronavirus-Tests profitiert./tih/ag