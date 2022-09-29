NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Roche vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 300 Franken belassen. Der Pharmakonzern könnte zum dritten Quartal seine Jahresprognose anheben, dürfte aber unverändert einen leicht dämpfenden Effekt der Wechselkurse auf den Gewinn erwarten, schrieb Analyst Alessandro Abate in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei am Markt aber bereits eingepreist. Wichtiger als die Zahlen seien ohnehin die für Ende Oktober, Anfang November erwarteten Studiendaten zum Alzheimer-Medikament Gantenerumab./tav/gl