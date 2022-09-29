|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
300,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
331,40 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alessandro Abate
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
367,20 CHF
|14:36 Uhr
|14:36 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:36 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
