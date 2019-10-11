|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
287,25 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
286,90 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
289,67 CHF
|08:01 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.2019
|Roche buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.2019
|Roche overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.2019
|Roche buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.2019
|Roche overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.2019
|Roche buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.2019
|Roche overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.2019
|Roche buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.2019
|Roche overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.2019
|Roche Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.07.2019
|Roche Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.05.2019
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.04.2019
|Roche Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.04.2019
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.2019
|Roche Reduce
|HSBC
|07.05.2019
|Roche Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|04.02.2019
|Roche Reduce
|HSBC
|01.02.2019
|Roche Reduce
|HSBC
|18.10.2018
|Roche Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
