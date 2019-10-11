NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Aktie des schweizerischen Pharmakonzerns Roche vor Umsatzzahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Overweight" belassen. Er sei mit Blick auf das erwartete Wachstum ein wenig vorsichtiger als der Markt, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie unter Verweis auf jüngst vom Unternehmen veröffentlichte Konsensschätzungen./gl/he



