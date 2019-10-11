finanzen.net

Roche overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Aktie des schweizerischen Pharmakonzerns Roche vor Umsatzzahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Overweight" belassen. Er sei mit Blick auf das erwartete Wachstum ein wenig vorsichtiger als der Markt, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie unter Verweis auf jüngst vom Unternehmen veröffentlichte Konsensschätzungen./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2019 / 18:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.10.2019 / 18:48 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche overweight

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
287,25 CHF		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
286,90 CHF		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
289,67 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

