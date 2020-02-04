finanzen.net

06.02.2020 18:01

Roche overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für den Pharmakonzern Roche auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 375 Franken belassen. Obwohl neue Testergebnisse zu Risdiplam, einem Medikament zur Behandlung spinaler Muskelatrophie, eine geringere Effizienz nahelegen, bleibe es klinisch hochrelevant, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Trotz der neuen Daten sieht er daher ein unverändertes Potenzial für steigende Markterwartungen und bleibt bei seiner optimistischen Prognose für das Jahr 2024./ssc/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.02.2020 / 13:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2020 / 13:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche overweight

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
375,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
338,30 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
338,30 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,85%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
344,50 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Roche AG (Genussschein)

18:01 Uhr Roche overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.20 Roche buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.20 Roche overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.20 Roche Neutral Credit Suisse Group
31.01.20 Roche buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

RSS Feed
