Roche Aktie WKN: 855167 / ISIN: CH0012032048

301,80EUR
+1,20EUR
+0,40%
14:31:13
L&S
325,40CHF
+7,40CHF
+2,33%
14:16:59
VIRTX
02.09.2020 11:31

Roche overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Roche nach der Ankündigung eines Corona-Antigen-Schnelltests auf "Overweight" belassen. Dieser dürfte dem diesjährigen Umsatz des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns einen weiteren Schub geben und das Vertrauen der Anleger in den Jahresausblick stärken, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 08:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 08:42 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Roche overweight

Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
326,00 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
325,00 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
370,30 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:41 Uhr Roche buy UBS AG
11:31 Uhr Roche overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.08.20 Roche buy UBS AG
10.08.20 Roche overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.20 Roche overweight Morgan Stanley
Kursziele Roche Aktie

+13,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,94%
Ø Kursziel: 370,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
330
340
350
360
370
380
390
Jefferies & Company Inc.
360,00 CHF
HSBC
334,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
370,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
395,00 CHF
Oddo BHF
390,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
384,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
350,00 CHF
Bernstein Research
380,00 CHF
UBS AG
390,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,94%
Ø Kursziel: 370,30
