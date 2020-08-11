NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Roche nach der Ankündigung eines Corona-Antigen-Schnelltests auf "Overweight" belassen. Dieser dürfte dem diesjährigen Umsatz des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns einen weiteren Schub geben und das Vertrauen der Anleger in den Jahresausblick stärken, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag