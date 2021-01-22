NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat RTL nach der Vorlage vorläufiger Zahlen von "Neutral" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 46 auf 50 Euro angehoben. Die Eckdaten für das abgelaufene Jahr hätten deutlich über den Unternehmenszielen und den Markterwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Kerven in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er blicke positiv auf Anbieter frei empfangbaren Fernsehens. Eine Erholung der Branche sei im Kurs nur teilweise eingepreist./tih/ajx