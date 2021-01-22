  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-W-

RTL Aktie WKN: 861149 / ISIN: LU0061462528

45,88EUR
+4,50EUR
+10,87%
17:43:45
FSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
27.01.2021 13:31

RTL overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat RTL nach der Vorlage vorläufiger Zahlen von "Neutral" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 46 auf 50 Euro angehoben. Die Eckdaten für das abgelaufene Jahr hätten deutlich über den Unternehmenszielen und den Markterwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Kerven in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er blicke positiv auf Anbieter frei empfangbaren Fernsehens. Eine Erholung der Branche sei im Kurs nur teilweise eingepreist./tih/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf RTL Group
Long
 SB78YY 4,96
0,92
BEST Unlimited Bull auf RTL Group
Long
 SD9SA0 8,54
0,52
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB78YY, SD9SA0. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2021 / 10:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2021 / 10:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: RTL overweight

Unternehmen:
RTL S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
40,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,01%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,98%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Kerven 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,69 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu RTL S.A.

13:31 Uhr RTL overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:26 Uhr RTL Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.01.21 RTL Neutral UBS AG
19.01.21 RTL Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.01.21 RTL Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu RTL S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. Newsmehr RTL S.A. News
RSS Feed
RTL S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele RTL Aktie

-11,32%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,32%
Ø Kursziel: 40,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
37 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
38,00 €
UBS AG
41,00 €
Warburg Research
38,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
40,00 €
Barclays Capital
41,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
41,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,32%
Ø Kursziel: 40,69
alle RTL S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:50 Uhr Prudential Sector Perform
14:47 Uhr JENOPTIK Halten
14:47 Uhr Givaudan buy
14:46 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
14:35 Uhr LANXESS buy
14:34 Uhr K+S Neutral
14:33 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
14:33 Uhr Evonik Sell
14:32 Uhr Swiss Re Outperform
14:32 Uhr Covestro Sell
14:31 Uhr AXA Outperform
12:44 Uhr RTL overweight
12:08 Uhr Sartorius vz. overweight
12:05 Uhr Vonovia kaufen
11:59 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold
11:58 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
11:57 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
11:54 Uhr KRONES buy
11:53 Uhr LANXESS kaufen
11:52 Uhr Dürr buy
11:52 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
11:52 Uhr TRATON Halten
11:51 Uhr Siemens Healthineers kaufen
11:39 Uhr UBS buy
11:38 Uhr LANXESS buy
11:38 Uhr TRATON Hold
11:37 Uhr publity Kaufen
11:36 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
11:36 Uhr RTL Neutral
11:35 Uhr TUI Underperform
11:34 Uhr Software Neutral
11:31 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
11:31 Uhr BHP Group buy
11:31 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:30 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:30 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
10:14 Uhr SAP Outperform
10:13 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
10:09 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
09:49 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
09:49 Uhr Shell B overweight
09:46 Uhr Novartis Neutral
09:45 Uhr UBS Outperform
09:44 Uhr easyJet Hold
08:53 Uhr JENOPTIK add
08:52 Uhr Daimler buy
08:52 Uhr BMW Hold
08:51 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
07:53 Uhr Valeo SA buy
07:52 Uhr Stabilus buy

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen