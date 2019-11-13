finanzen.net
S&T Aktie WKN: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

22,94EUR
+0,84EUR
+3,80%
14:07:15
XETRA
22,96EUR
+1,36EUR
+6,30%
14:26:23
BTE
22.01.2020 13:56

S&T buy (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für S&T nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick des IT-Dienstleisters für 2020 sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Tim Wunderlich in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt sei von einer zurückhaltenderen Prognose ausgegangen. Die aktualisierten mittelfristigen Ziele bewegten sich zudem zehn Prozent über den Markterwartungen./mf/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 08:01 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 08:03 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: S&T buy

Unternehmen:
S&T		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
22,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,55%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
22,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,78%
Analyst Name:
Tim Wunderlich 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

