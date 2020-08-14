HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat das Kursziel für den Automobilzulieferer SAF-Holland vor Zahlen von 7,70 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Es erwarte, dass die Zahlen für das zweite Quartal die durchschnittlichen Erwartungen am Markt übertreffen werden, schrieb Analyst Frederik Bitter in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Aufgrund der besser als befürchtet ausgefallen bisher veröffentlichten Bilanzzahlen der Branche, erwarte er auch bei SAF einen weniger starken Einschnitt./ssc/mis