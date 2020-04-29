|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
6,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
4,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
60,91%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
5,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Mustafa Hidir
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,98 €
|15:06 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|13:11 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA kaufen
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
