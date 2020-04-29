finanzen.net
13.05.2020

SAF-Holland SA buy (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für SAF-Holland nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6,90 Euro belassen. Der Lkw-Zulieferer habe die Erwartungen für das Jahresstart erfüllt, aber die Ausblick gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Mustafa Hidir in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktien seien aber selbst im aktuell schwierigen Marktumfeld attraktiv bewertet. 2021 sollten sich die Geschäfte des Unternehmens deutlich erholen./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2020 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
6,90 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
4,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
60,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
5,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,31%
Analyst Name:
Mustafa Hidir 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:06 Uhr SAF-Holland SA buy Warburg Research
13:11 Uhr SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
29.04.20 SAF-Holland SA Hold HSBC
28.04.20 SAF-Holland SA kaufen Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.04.20 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu SAF-Holland SA

Corona-Krise
SAF-Holland bekommt schwieriges Marktumfeld zu spüren - Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Der Nutzfahrzeugzulieferer SAF-Holland hat im ersten Quartal unter dem schwierigen Marktumfeld und der Corona-Krise gelitten.
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.03.20
DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Kanada senkt Leitzins -- Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Evonik: Vorsichtiger Ausblick -- SAF-Holland, Bayer, METRO, TeamViewer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.03.20
Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt höher -- Siemens ernennt Busch zum Nachfolger Kaesers als CEO -- ifo-Index auf Tiefststand seit 2009 -- Daimler, Uber, Ford & GM im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- Dialog Semiconductor übernimmt Adesto Technologies -- PUMA, FMC im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.01.20
DAX schließt mit geringfügigem Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- RAG-Stiftung verkauft größeren Evonik-Anteil als geplant -- JPMorgan verdient prächtig -- Aphria, Salzgitter, Südzucker im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.03.20
SAF-Holland-Aktie auf Tief seit 2012 - CoBa: Abschreibungssorgen (dpa-afx)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
mehr SAF-Holland SA News
