HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für SAF-Holland nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6,90 Euro belassen. Der Lkw-Zulieferer habe die Erwartungen für das Jahresstart erfüllt, aber die Ausblick gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Mustafa Hidir in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktien seien aber selbst im aktuell schwierigen Marktumfeld attraktiv bewertet. 2021 sollten sich die Geschäfte des Unternehmens deutlich erholen./mis/ag



