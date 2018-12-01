|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
8,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
6,68 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+19,76%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
6,68 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+19,76%
|Analyst Name:
Nicolai Kempf
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,79 EUR
|13:01 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|25.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|08.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|13:01 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|26.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|09.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.05.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.04.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:11 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|13:06 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|11:26 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:31 Uhr
|Henkel vz Neutral
|10:21 Uhr
|BMW Underweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Underweight
|09:51 Uhr
|Beiersdorf overweight
|25.09.19
|Continental Underweight
|25.09.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|25.09.19
|Continental Hold
|25.09.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|25.09.19
|AIXTRON SE buy
|25.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|25.09.19
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|25.09.19
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|25.09.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|25.09.19
|Infineon buy
|25.09.19
|Infineon buy
|25.09.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|25.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|25.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|25.09.19
|adidas Outperform
|25.09.19
|adidas Hold
|25.09.19
|Bayer buy
|25.09.19
|BASF Neutral
|25.09.19
|Siemens buy
|25.09.19
|adidas buy
|25.09.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|25.09.19
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|25.09.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|25.09.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|25.09.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|25.09.19
|BMW market-perform
|25.09.19
|Daimler market-perform
|25.09.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
