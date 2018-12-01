FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für SAF-Holland nach einer Gewinnwarnung von 12 auf 8 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dem Lkw-Zulieferer drohe 2020 ein prozentual zweistelliger Absatzrückgang im Nordamerika-Geschäft und eine schleppende Entwicklung in Europa, schrieb Analyst Nicolai Kempf in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Deshalb habe er seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen reduziert./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 05:57 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.