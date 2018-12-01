finanzen.net
SAF-Holland SA Aktie WKN: A0MU70 / ISIN: LU0307018795

6,70EUR
+0,21EUR
+3,24%
13:15:24
XETRA
6,71EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
13:32:06
BTE
26.09.2019
SAF-Holland SA Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für SAF-Holland nach einer Gewinnwarnung von 12 auf 8 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dem Lkw-Zulieferer drohe 2020 ein prozentual zweistelliger Absatzrückgang im Nordamerika-Geschäft und eine schleppende Entwicklung in Europa, schrieb Analyst Nicolai Kempf in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Deshalb habe er seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen reduziert./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 05:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

13:01 Uhr SAF-Holland SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
25.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Neutral Oddo BHF
25.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
25.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.08.2019 SAF-Holland SA buy Warburg Research
08.08.2019 SAF-Holland SA buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.08.2019 SAF-Holland SA buy Warburg Research
13:01 Uhr SAF-Holland SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Neutral Oddo BHF
24.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Hold Warburg Research
26.08.2019 SAF-Holland SA Neutral Oddo BHF
09.08.2019 SAF-Holland SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
09.05.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
25.04.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
26.03.2019 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux

Nachrichten zu SAF-Holland SA

Umsatzwarnung
SAF-Holland senkt nur sechs Wochen nach Zahlenvorlage Jahresprognose - Aktie rutscht ab
Der Nutzfahrzeugzulieferer SAF-Holland blickt gut sechs Wochen nach der Vorlage von Quartalszahlen plötzlich pessimistischer nach vorn.
25.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Oddo BHF senkt Ziel für SAF-Holland auf 7 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
24.09.19
Ausgebremst: SAF-Holland nach Gewinnwarnung im freien Fall - Analysten senken den Daumen (Der Aktionär)
24.09.19
Lkw-Zulieferer SAF-Holland kassiert Ziele - Aktie stürzt ab (Reuters)
24.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt SAF-Holland auf 'Hold' - Ziel 9 Euro (dpa-afx)
24.09.19
DAX am Dienstag wieder höher erwartet - SAF Holland-Aktie unter Druck (Börse Online)
24.09.19
SAF-Holland kappt Jahresprognose (ARD)
24.09.19
SAF-Holland warnt schon wieder (ARD)
23.09.19
ROUNDUP: SAF-Holland senkt nur sechs Wochen nach Zahlenvorlage Jahresprognose (dpa-afx)

