|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
4,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
4,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,53%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
4,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,69%
|
Analyst Name:
Puneet Garg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,98 €
|08:56 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA kaufen
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|08:56 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA kaufen
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA kaufen
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|08.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.20
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.12.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.03.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.01.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.09.19
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:56 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|HSBC
|06.04.20
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.20
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|09.03.20
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|14.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:04 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|12:03 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|12:02 Uhr
|Symrise Outperform
|12:00 Uhr
|Santander kaufen
|11:59 Uhr
|Schneider Electric kaufen
|11:58 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|11:52 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|11:49 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|11:49 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|11:48 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|11:48 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|11:48 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:47 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:46 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|11:45 Uhr
|KRONES buy
|11:45 Uhr
|Siltronic buy
|11:45 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Barclays overweight
|11:05 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|10:46 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|10:40 Uhr
|Fielmann add
|10:27 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|10:22 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|10:20 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|10:17 Uhr
|BP Hold
|10:13 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|10:11 Uhr
|HSBC Conviction Buy List
|10:09 Uhr
|Carrefour Neutral
|10:07 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|10:05 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|10:04 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Sell
|09:56 Uhr
|KRONES add
|09:48 Uhr
|DEUTZ Hold
|09:45 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|09:45 Uhr
|DWS Group overweight
|09:44 Uhr
|Airbus Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|GEA Underweight
|09:43 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
|09:43 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|09:43 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|09:43 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|09:42 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Underweight
|09:42 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|09:42 Uhr
|Schneider Electric overweight
|09:29 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Halten
|09:25 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|09:07 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|09:04 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|09:00 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan