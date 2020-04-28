finanzen.net

SAF-Holland SA Aktie WKN: A0MU70 / ISIN: LU0307018795

29.04.2020 08:56

SAF-Holland SA Hold (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für SAF-Holland von 7,00 auf 4,70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Covid-19-Pandemie verschlimmere die finanziellen Sorgen des Lkw-Zulieferers, schrieb Analyst Puneet Garg in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. 2019 habe zudem unter schwächeren Endmärkten und strategischen Fehlern der Vergangenheit gelitten./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 16:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 22:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

