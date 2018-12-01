|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
6,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
6,72 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,27%
|Rating vorher:
Reduce
|Kurs aktuell:
6,73 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,42%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,29 EUR
|13:36 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:01 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|12:01 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:01 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|08.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|12:01 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|26.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|09.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|13:36 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.09.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.05.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.04.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.2019
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:41 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:36 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|13:36 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|13:36 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|13:31 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|13:26 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|09:46 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|24.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|24.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|24.09.19
|Lufthansa Halten
|24.09.19
|Covestro overweight
|24.09.19
|MorphoSys neutral
|24.09.19
|Deutsche Telekom Underperform
|24.09.19
|Deutsche Telekom Underperform
|24.09.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|24.09.19
|BASF Neutral
|24.09.19
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|24.09.19
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|24.09.19
|Infineon buy
|24.09.19
|Infineon buy
|24.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|24.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|24.09.19
|Siltronic buy
|23.09.19
|MTU Aero Engines Halten
|23.09.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|23.09.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|23.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|23.09.19
|Lufthansa Hold
|23.09.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|23.09.19
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan