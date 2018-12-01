FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für SAF-Holland von 8,00 auf 6,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Reduce" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./ajx/ag



