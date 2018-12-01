finanzen.net
Sparen kann sich trotz niedriger Zinsen lohnen: Mit ETF-Sparplänen. Wer mehr erreichen will, sollte regelmäßig anlegen.-w-

SAF-Holland SA Aktie WKN: A0MU70 / ISIN: LU0307018795

6,32EUR
-0,48EUR
-7,06%
13:40:16
STU
6,40EUR
-0,76EUR
-10,57%
13:08:59
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
25.09.2019 13:36
Bewerten
(0)

SAF-Holland SA Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für SAF-Holland von 8,00 auf 6,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Reduce" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SAF-Holland SA Reduce

Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		Kursziel:
6,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		Kurs*:
6,72 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,27%
Rating vorher:
Reduce		Kurs aktuell:
6,73 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,42%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
10,29 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SAF-Holland SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13:36 UhrSAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
12:01 UhrSAF-Holland SA NeutralOddo BHF
12:01 UhrSAF-Holland SA buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.09.2019SAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019SAF-Holland SA HoldWarburg Research
12:01 UhrSAF-Holland SA buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.09.2019SAF-Holland SA buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.08.2019SAF-Holland SA buyWarburg Research
08.08.2019SAF-Holland SA buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.08.2019SAF-Holland SA buyWarburg Research
12:01 UhrSAF-Holland SA NeutralOddo BHF
24.09.2019SAF-Holland SA HoldWarburg Research
26.08.2019SAF-Holland SA NeutralOddo BHF
09.08.2019SAF-Holland SA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.08.2019SAF-Holland SA NeutralOddo BHF
13:36 UhrSAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019SAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
09.05.2019SAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
25.04.2019SAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
26.03.2019SAF-Holland SA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SAF-Holland SA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu SAF-Holland SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Umsatzwarnung
SAF-Holland senkt nur sechs Wochen nach Zahlenvorlage Jahresprognose - Aktie rutscht ab
Der Nutzfahrzeugzulieferer SAF-Holland blickt gut sechs Wochen nach der Vorlage von Quartalszahlen plötzlich pessimistischer nach vorn.
24.09.19
Ausgebremst: SAF-Holland nach Gewinnwarnung im freien Fall - Analysten senken den Daumen (Der Aktionär)
24.09.19
Lkw-Zulieferer SAF-Holland kassiert Ziele - Aktie stürzt ab (Reuters)
24.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt SAF-Holland auf 'Hold' - Ziel 9 Euro (dpa-afx)
24.09.19
DAX am Dienstag wieder höher erwartet - SAF Holland-Aktie unter Druck (Börse Online)
24.09.19
SAF-Holland kappt Jahresprognose (ARD)
24.09.19
SAF-Holland warnt schon wieder (ARD)
23.09.19
ROUNDUP: SAF-Holland senkt nur sechs Wochen nach Zahlenvorlage Jahresprognose (dpa-afx)
04.09.19
DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. deutsch (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SAF-Holland SA News
RSS Feed
SAF-Holland SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele SAF-Holland SA Aktie

+62,82%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +62,82%
Ø Kursziel: 10,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 1
6
8
10
12
14
16
equinet AG
13,80 
HSBC
11 
Deutsche Bank AG
12 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12 
Warburg Research
9 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11 
Oddo BHF
7 
Kepler Cheuvreux
6,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +62,82%
Ø Kursziel: 10,29
alle SAF-Holland SA Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:41 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum Hold
13:36 UhrDeutsche Bank Hold
13:36 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
13:36 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum buy
13:36 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum Halten
13:36 UhrBMW market-perform
13:36 UhrDaimler market-perform
13:31 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
13:31 UhrLufthansa market-perform
13:31 UhrRWE Outperform
13:26 Uhradidas Hold
13:26 UhrEVOTEC SE buy
12:01 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum Halten
09:46 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
09:16 UhrWirecard Neutral
09:16 UhrWirecard Neutral
08:01 UhrSiemens buy
24.09.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
24.09.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
24.09.19Lufthansa Halten
24.09.19Covestro overweight
24.09.19MorphoSys neutral
24.09.19Deutsche Telekom Underperform
24.09.19Deutsche Telekom Underperform
24.09.19Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
24.09.19BASF Neutral
24.09.19Wirecard Conviction Buy List
24.09.19Wirecard Conviction Buy List
24.09.19Infineon buy
24.09.19Infineon buy
24.09.19Wirecard buy
24.09.19Wirecard buy
24.09.19Siltronic buy
23.09.19MTU Aero Engines Halten
23.09.19Deutsche Bank Neutral
23.09.19RWE Conviction Buy List
23.09.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
23.09.19Lufthansa Hold
23.09.19Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
23.09.19Deutsche Post market-perform

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:19 Uhr
DAX verliert kräftig -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt Prognose weiter -- TeamViewer mit größtem Tech-Börsengang seit Dotcom-Boom -- adidas, PUMA, Wirecard im Fokus
Ausland
13:28 Uhr
BYD soll Elektrobusse nach Deutschland liefern
Sonstiges
13:27 Uhr
Darum gibt der Euro seine Vortagesgewinne wieder ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeamViewerA2YN90
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
K+S AGKSAG88
BASFBASF11