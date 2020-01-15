|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
6,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
6,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,48%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
7,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,29%
|
Analyst Name:
Hans-Joachim Heimbürger
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,43 €
|15.01.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.12.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.01.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.12.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.12.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.10.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.09.19
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.01.20
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.09.19
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.09.19
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.05.19
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.04.19
|SAF-Holland SA Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.11.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.10.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|HSBC
|26.09.19
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
