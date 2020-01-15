finanzen.net

SAF-Holland SA Aktie WKN: A0MU70 / ISIN: LU0307018795

7,00EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,21%
15.01.2020
FSE
6,88EUR
-0,06EUR
-0,80%
15.01.2020
BTE
15.01.2020 14:51

SAF-Holland SA Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für SAF-Holland auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Der Rücktritt des Finanzvorstands des Nutzfahrzeug-Zulieferers erfolge in einem schwierigen Umfeld, nachdem das Unternehmen mehrere Gewinnwarnungen in den vergangenen zwei Jahren veröffentlicht habe, schrieb Analyst Hans-Joachim Heimbürger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./mf/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SAF-Holland SA Reduce

Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
6,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
6,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,48%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
7,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,29%
Analyst Name:
Hans-Joachim Heimbürger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SAF-Holland SA

15.01.20 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10.12.19 SAF-Holland SA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.19 SAF-Holland SA Hold Warburg Research
08.11.19 SAF-Holland SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.19 SAF-Holland SA buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Nachrichten zu SAF-Holland SA

Kostensenkungsprogramm
SAF-Holland rutscht in rote Zahlen - Aktie dennoch weit oben
Der Zulieferer SAF-Holland leidet zunehmend unter der sich eintrübenden Lkw-Konjunktur und ist unter dem Strich in die roten Zahlen gerutscht.
24.09.19
SAF-Holland senkt nur sechs Wochen nach Zahlenvorlage Jahresprognose - Aktie rutscht ab (dpa-afx)
20.10.19
SAF Holland-Aktie: Kurseinbruch zum Einstieg nutzen (finanzen.net)
04.09.19
DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. deutsch (EQS Group)
11.10.19
SAF-Holland-Aktie im Fokus: SAF-Holland bekommt maue Konjunktur zu spüren (dpa-afx)
08.10.19
SAF-Holland-Aktie: Schwer enttäuscht (finanzen.net)
04.09.19
DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. english (EQS Group)
07.11.19
SAF-Holland rutscht in rote Zahlen - Aktie dennoch weit oben (dpa-afx)
24.09.19
Ausgebremst: SAF-Holland nach Gewinnwarnung im freien Fall - Analysten senken den Daumen (Der Aktionär)
Kursziele SAF-Holland SA Aktie

+20,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,41%
Ø Kursziel: 8,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
HSBC
7,00 €
Oddo BHF
7,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
6,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
8,00 €
Warburg Research
9,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,41%
Ø Kursziel: 8,43
alle SAF-Holland SA Kursziele

