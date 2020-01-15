FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für SAF-Holland auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Der Rücktritt des Finanzvorstands des Nutzfahrzeug-Zulieferers erfolge in einem schwierigen Umfeld, nachdem das Unternehmen mehrere Gewinnwarnungen in den vergangenen zwei Jahren veröffentlicht habe, schrieb Analyst Hans-Joachim Heimbürger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./mf/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.