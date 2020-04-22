NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Safran von 121 auf 115 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam reflektiert nun seinen Schätzungen für den Luftfahrtzulieferer den jüngsten Gegenwind von den Endmärkten sowie angekündigte Kostensenkungen. In diesem Jahr dürfte der Umsatz um 30 Prozent sinken, schrieb er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Kurszielsenkumg spiegele eine moderate Kürzung der Cashflow-Schätzungen bis 2022 wider./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 06:31 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.