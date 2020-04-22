finanzen.net
SAFRAN Aktie WKN: 924781 / ISIN: FR0000073272

85,86EUR
-1,34EUR
-1,54%
15:09:33
FSE
87,00EUR
-0,40EUR
-0,46%
15:35:04
GVIE
30.04.2020 15:06

SAFRAN Equal weight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Safran nach Quartalszahlen von 66 auf 70 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Sie sehe viel Positives beim Luftfahrtzulieferer, doch Risiken gebe es ebenfalls, schrieb Analystin Milene Kerner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die strenge Kostenkontrolle dürfte Investoren beruhigen./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 22:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SAFRAN Equal weight

Unternehmen:
SAFRAN S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
87,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
85,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,47%
Analyst Name:
Milene Kerner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
85,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SAFRAN S.A.

15:06 Uhr SAFRAN Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:46 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral UBS AG
13:31 Uhr SAFRAN Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12:26 Uhr SAFRAN buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:11 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu SAFRAN S.A.

Erlöse sinken
SAFRAN-Aktie zieht dennoch an: Corona-Krise und 737-Desaster bescheren SAFRAN Umsatzeinbruch
Die Corona-Krise und das Flugverbot für den 737 Max haben dem französischen Triebwerksbauer und Technologiekonzern SAFRAN einen herben Umsatzrückgang eingebracht.
27.03.20
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- adidas zahlt keine Miete mehr -- VW verlängert Produktionspause -- Knorr-Bremse, Varta, Fraport, H&M, Telekom im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.11.19
DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- Wirecard kauft zu -- Uber mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Evonik: Umsatzwarnung -- Vonovia, FUCHS PETROLUB, Schaeffler, HUGO BOSS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.04.20
Airbus stampft Produktion ein - Aktie letztlich im Plus (finanzen.net)
20.11.19
DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter -- Lufthansa-Schlichtung geplatzt -- Conti, Rheinmetall, Daimler, Uber, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins lange Wochenende -- EU-Finanzminister einigen sich auf Corona-Hilfspaket -- comdirect meldet Gewinnsprung -- Disney, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.04.20
DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
Boeing einigt sich mit Triebwerkszulieferern von 737 Max-Maschinen (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele SAFRAN Aktie

-0,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,23%
Ø Kursziel: 85,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
60
70
80
90
100
110
120
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Morgan Stanley
79,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
85,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
84,00 €
UBS AG
75,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
115,00 €
Barclays Capital
70,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
64,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
79,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,23%
Ø Kursziel: 85,67
alle SAFRAN S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:38 Uhr Swiss Re Sector Perform
14:20 Uhr CTS Eventim buy
14:20 Uhr Covestro buy
14:20 Uhr DIC Asset kaufen
14:19 Uhr Bayer buy
14:19 Uhr SAFRAN Equal weight
14:18 Uhr AIXTRON kaufen
14:18 Uhr Siltronic Hold
14:17 Uhr Iberdrola SA buy
14:17 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Neutral
14:17 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
14:17 Uhr Covestro Hold
14:16 Uhr DWS Group kaufen
14:16 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
14:16 Uhr Microsoft overweight
14:16 Uhr BAT overweight
14:09 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
14:06 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
13:48 Uhr United Internet Neutral
13:45 Uhr KRONES buy
13:45 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
13:44 Uhr Covestro Outperform
13:43 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:42 Uhr Dürr buy
13:42 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
13:38 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
13:37 Uhr DWS Group Outperform
13:35 Uhr AstraZeneca Outperform
13:06 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
13:06 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) overweight
13:03 Uhr Befesa Neutral
13:03 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
13:02 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
12:59 Uhr Nokia Neutral
12:58 Uhr Facebook buy
12:58 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
12:58 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral
12:57 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
12:56 Uhr DWS Group overweight
12:55 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
12:55 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Neutral
12:55 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
12:54 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
12:54 Uhr ams Neutral
12:53 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
12:52 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
12:51 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
12:51 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
12:50 Uhr Software buy
12:50 Uhr Nokia buy

