FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Safran nach zuletzt deutlicher Kurserholung von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 80 auf 79 Euro gesenkt. In den kommenden Quartalen stehe der Luftfahrtzulieferer vor großen Herausforderungen, schrieb Analyst Christophe Menard in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.