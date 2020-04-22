|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
SAFRAN S.A.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
79,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
88,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,84%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
85,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,99%
|
Analyst Name:
Christophe Menard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
85,67 €
