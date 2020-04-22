ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Safran nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Im Ersatzteilgeschäft gingen die Umsätze weiter zurück, diese Risiken spiegele die Bewertung des Luftfahrtzulieferers nicht wider, schrieb Analystin Celine Fornaro in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Safran passe die Kosten allerdings schnell an./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 00:57 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.