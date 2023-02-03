DAX 15.429 +0,3%ESt50 4.265 +0,4%TDax 3.228 -0,2%Dow 32.889 +0,2%Nas 11.467 +0,6%Bitcoin 22.135 -0,2%Euro 1,0610 +0,0%Öl 83,64 +1,5%Gold 1.809 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Allianz 840400 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX dreht ins Plus -- Bayer erwartet rückläufigen Gewinn -- Zoom schlägt Ergebniserwartungen -- AIXTRON plant 2023 starkes Wachstum -- VW, eBay, Scout24, Stellantis, AXA im Fokus
Top News
Credit Suisse-Aktie in der Verlustzone: Schweizer Aufsichtsbehörde sieht schwere Vergehen bei CS-Greensill-Fonds
Online-Seminar: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter!
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media
Profil

Santander Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
3,73 EUR +0,16 EUR +4,37 %
WKN858872 SymbolBCDRF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
BUL
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
3,26 GBP +0,09 GBP +2,80 %
WKN858872 SymbolBCDRF
LSE
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
BUL
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN 858872

ISIN ES0113900J37

Symbol BCDRF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Santander Neutral

12:51
Teilen
Santander Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Santander anlässlich des Investorentages auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4,20 Euro belassen. Die spanische Großbank habe ehrgeizige Finanzziele für 2025 vorgestellt, schrieb Analystin Sofie Peterzens in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Insbesondere verwies sie auf die Zielspanne für die Eigenkapitalrendite von 15 bis 17 Prozent für 2023 bis 2025, was deutlich über ihrer und der Konsenserwartung liege./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 07:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 07:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Santander Neutral

Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
4,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,59%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
3,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,75%
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,39 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

12:51 Santander Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.23 Santander Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.02.23 Santander Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.23 Santander Buy UBS AG
23.02.23 Santander Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano) zu myNews hinzufügen