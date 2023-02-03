Santander Aktie
WKN 858872
ISIN ES0113900J37
Symbol BCDRF
Santander Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Santander anlässlich des Investorentages auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4,20 Euro belassen. Die spanische Großbank habe ehrgeizige Finanzziele für 2025 vorgestellt, schrieb Analystin Sofie Peterzens in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Insbesondere verwies sie auf die Zielspanne für die Eigenkapitalrendite von 15 bis 17 Prozent für 2023 bis 2025, was deutlich über ihrer und der Konsenserwartung liege./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 07:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 07:48 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Santander Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
4,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
3,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,59%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
3,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
