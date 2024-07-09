Santander Aktie
WKN 858872
ISIN ES0113900J37
Symbol BCDRF
Santander Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Santander mit einem Kursziel von 5,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens entfernt in ihrem Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar das "Kernkapital-Makeup". Ein Grund für den Bewertungsabschlag der Spanier sei ihr mangelnder Kapitalaufbau. Seit 2018 habe sich die Kernkapitalquote (CET1) kaum verbessert. Sie rechnet mit einer Fortsetzung des Trends und sieht kaum Ausschüttungspotenzial./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.07.2024 / 22:53 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Santander Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
5,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
4,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,15%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
4,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,36 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|09:21
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.06.24
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:21
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.06.24
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.06.24
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.24
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.05.24
|Santander Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.24
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.02.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:21
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.24
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets