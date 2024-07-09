DAX 18.555 +0,1%ESt50 4.991 +0,3%MSCI World 3.604 -0,1%Dow 39.754 +0,1%Nas 18.283 -2,0%Bitcoin 52.620 -0,3%Euro 1,0868 +0,0%Öl 85,89 +0,3%Gold 2.402 -0,5%
Santander Aktie

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Santander Neutral

09:21 Uhr
Santander Neutral
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Santander mit einem Kursziel von 5,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens entfernt in ihrem Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar das "Kernkapital-Makeup". Ein Grund für den Bewertungsabschlag der Spanier sei ihr mangelnder Kapitalaufbau. Seit 2018 habe sich die Kernkapitalquote (CET1) kaum verbessert. Sie rechnet mit einer Fortsetzung des Trends und sieht kaum Ausschüttungspotenzial./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.07.2024 / 22:53 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)