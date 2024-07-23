DAX 18.387 -0,9%ESt50 4.862 -1,1%MSCI World 3.514 -1,9%Dow 39.854 -1,3%Nas 17.342 -3,6%Bitcoin 60.826 +0,1%Euro 1,0839 -0,1%Öl 81,48 -0,1%Gold 2.399 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Varta A0TGJ5 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 CrowdStrike A2PK2R Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 SAP 716460 Amazon 906866 Porsche PAG911 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX und Wall Street letztlich deutlich in Rot -- Rheinmetall-Zahlen überzeugen -- Porsche mit Gewinnrückgang -- Deutsche Bank mit Verlust -- Tesla, Alphabet, CrowdStrike, TMTG, Visa, LVMH im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger nehmen zum Handelsende Reißaus
Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Mittwochssitzung mit Verlusten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Profitieren Sie von der "600% Momentum-Strategie"! Aktien hebeln und Gewinne maximieren. Jetzt den Schnupper-Start-Preis sichern!

Santander Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Santander Aktien-Sparplan
4,69 EUR +0,12 EUR +2,58 %
STU
4,69 EUR +0,15 EUR +3,28 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 68,86 Mrd. EUR KGV 5,77 Div. Rendite 3,77

WKN 858872

ISIN ES0113900J37

Symbol BCDRF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Santander Neutral

21:31 Uhr
Santander Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
4,69 EUR 0,12 EUR 2,58%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Santander nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 5,30 auf 5,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Vor allem wegen überraschend hoher sonstiger Erträge und einer starken Kostenkontrolle habe sie ihre Nettogewinnschätzungen für die Jahre 2025 und 2026 erhöht, schrieb Analystin Sofie Peterzens in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe die Kapitalausstattung der spanischen Großbank positiv überrascht./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 18:31 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 18:31 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Santander Neutral

Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
5,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
4,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,65%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
4,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,59%
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,39 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

21:31 Santander Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:51 Santander Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:21 Santander Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:16 Santander Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.07.24 Santander Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)