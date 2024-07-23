Santander Aktie
WKN 858872
ISIN ES0113900J37
Symbol BCDRF
Santander Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Santander nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 5,30 auf 5,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Vor allem wegen überraschend hoher sonstiger Erträge und einer starken Kostenkontrolle habe sie ihre Nettogewinnschätzungen für die Jahre 2025 und 2026 erhöht, schrieb Analystin Sofie Peterzens in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe die Kapitalausstattung der spanischen Großbank positiv überrascht./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 18:31 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 18:31 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Santander Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
5,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
4,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,65%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
4,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,59%
|
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
