Sartorius vz. Aktie

380,40EUR
-25,40EUR
-6,26%
12:30:11
STU

WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

08.04.2022 12:01

Sartorius vz Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Sartorius von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 400 Euro belassen. Ein demnächst normalisiertes Geschäftsumfeld für den Pharma- und Laborausrüster sei mittlerweile im Aktienkurs eingepreist, schrieb Analyst Michael Leuchten in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Mit seinem neutralen Votum zieht er die Aktie jener der Tochter Sartorius Stedim vor, für die er seine Verkaufsempfehlung beibehält./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2022 / 18:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2022 / 18:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Neutral

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
400,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
390,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,56%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
380,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,15%
Analyst Name:
Michael Leuchten 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
555,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.

12:01 Uhr Sartorius vz. Neutral UBS AG
05.04.22 Sartorius vz. Halten DZ BANK
31.03.22 Sartorius vz. Overweight Morgan Stanley
30.03.22 Sartorius vz. Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.02.22 Sartorius vz. Sell UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG Vz.

Dividendensaison 2022
Dividenden der DAX-Konzerne: Diese DAX-Aktien könnten sich für Dividenden-Fans lohnen
Im Dividendenjahr 2022 werden allein die 40 DAX-notierten Unternehmen über 45 Milliarden Euro ausschütten. Die meisten Unternehmen werden ihre Dividende im Vergleich zu den beiden vorangegangenen, eher mageren Jahren erhöhen.
07.04.22
Wie viel Krise steckt im DAX? Die 9 Favoriten der Redaktion von €uro am Sonntag (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
06.04.22
Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius vz legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley startet Sartorius mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 520 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.03.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Sartorius vz-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
25.03.22
Sartorius-Aktie legt ebenfalls zu: Papiere von Sartorius Stedim Bio stark nach Empfehlung (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
Februar 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Sartorius vz-Aktie (finanzen.net)
21.02.22
Sartorius-Aktie: Mit hoher Bewertung (finanzen.net)
17.02.22
Sartorius-Aktie: Höhere Dividende geplant (Börse Online)
RSS Feed
Kursziele Sartorius vz. Aktie

+46,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,06%
Ø Kursziel: 555,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
400
450
500
550
600
650
UBS AG
400,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
555,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
542,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
528,00 €
Warburg Research
585,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
650,00 €
Morgan Stanley
520,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
665,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,06%
Ø Kursziel: 555,63
alle Sartorius AG Vz. Kursziele

