|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
400,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
390,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,56%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
380,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Leuchten
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
555,63 €
|12:01 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.22
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.03.22
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.22
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.22
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|12:01 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.22
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.03.22
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.22
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.22
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|31.03.22
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.22
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.04.22
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|08.02.22
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|11.11.21
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|21.10.21
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|20.10.21
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|12:01 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.22
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|DZ BANK
|01.02.22
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.12.21
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|12.11.21
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|DZ BANK
|11:21 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|11:20 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|11:16 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|11:15 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|Hypoport Sell
|09:51 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|09:41 Uhr
|HELLA Hold
|09:08 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
|09:07 Uhr
|Evonik Underperform
|09:05 Uhr
|Apple Buy
|09:04 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Buy
|09:03 Uhr
|Klöckner Buy
|08:42 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
|08:27 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|08:26 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|08:23 Uhr
|Vonovia Outperform
|08:19 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Halten
|08:08 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|08:00 Uhr
|BAT Buy
|07:46 Uhr
|Continental Sell
|07:45 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|07:44 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|07:39 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|07:27 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Buy
|07:24 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|07:16 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|07:15 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|07:14 Uhr
|DWS Group Overweight
|07:13 Uhr
|CRH Overweight
|07:09 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Buy
|07:04 Uhr
|Uniper Overweight
|06:52 Uhr
|K+S Overweight
|07.04.22
|adidas Neutral
|07.04.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|07.04.22
|Symrise Add
|07.04.22
|Linde Add
|07.04.22
|Brenntag Add
|07.04.22
|K+S Add
|07.04.22
|Evonik Add
|07.04.22
|LANXESS Add
|07.04.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|07.04.22
|Covestro Add
|07.04.22
|BASF Add
|07.04.22
|CRH Outperform
|07.04.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|07.04.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|07.04.22
|Klöckner Buy
|07.04.22
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
|07.04.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
|Diese Unternehmen waren die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021 Faule Äpfel
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan