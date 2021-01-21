|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
390,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
381,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,20%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
389,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
338,71 €
