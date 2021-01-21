NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Sartorius nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 390 Euro belassen. Der Laborausrüster habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Jahr 2021 und die mittelfristigen Ziele ließen beide Luft nach oben für die Konsensschätzungen./tih/bek