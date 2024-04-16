DAX 17.841 +0,4%ESt50 4.941 +0,5%MSCI World 3.297 -0,6%Dow 37.799 +0,2%Nas 15.865 -0,1%Bitcoin 59.729 -0,5%Euro 1,0642 +0,2%Öl 89,63 -0,5%Gold 2.388 +0,2%
Scout24 Aktie

66,80 EUR -0,35 EUR -0,52 %
STU
Marktkap. 5,02 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,32

WKN A12DM8

ISIN DE000A12DM80

Symbol SCOTF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Scout24 Buy

10:06 Uhr
Scout24 Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Scout24
66,80 EUR -0,35 EUR -0,52%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Scout24 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 82,80 Euro belassen. Analystin Lisa Yang passte ihre Prognosen für den Immobilienportalbetreiber an die jüngsten Branchentrends an. Sie habe ihre Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2028 um durchschnittlich 1,4 Prozent reduziert, schrieb die Expertin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 18:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Scout24

