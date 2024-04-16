Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Scout24 Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Scout24 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 82,80 Euro belassen. Analystin Lisa Yang passte ihre Prognosen für den Immobilienportalbetreiber an die jüngsten Branchentrends an. Sie habe ihre Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2028 um durchschnittlich 1,4 Prozent reduziert, schrieb die Expertin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 18:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

