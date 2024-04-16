Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Scout24 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 82,80 Euro belassen. Analystin Lisa Yang passte ihre Prognosen für den Immobilienportalbetreiber an die jüngsten Branchentrends an. Sie habe ihre Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2028 um durchschnittlich 1,4 Prozent reduziert, schrieb die Expertin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 18:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Buy
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
82,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
66,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,14%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
66,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
77,21 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Scout24
|10:06
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
