DAX 17.922 -0,1%ESt50 4.895 -0,5%MSCI World 3.294 -0,3%Dow 37.903 +0,2%Nas 15.605 -0,3%Bitcoin 53.888 -0,9%Euro 1,0698 -0,1%Öl 84,15 +0,7%Gold 2.301 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 Canopy Growth A3E2FV NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 PayPal A14R7U Starbucks 884437 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Apple 865985 CVS Health 859034
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Fed-Entscheid: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- eBay enttäuscht mit Ausblick -- US-Gericht hebt Urteil gegen Bayer auf -- Siltronic, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Top News
Bayer-Aktie profitiert: Gericht hebt millionenschweres Urteil gegen Bayer auf
NIO-Aktie haussiert nach Auslieferungszahlen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Anlagestrategien im Überblick: So finden Sie die Richtige für Ihre Finanzen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!

Scout24 Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
70,45 EUR +1,55 EUR +2,25 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 5,09 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,32

WKN A12DM8

ISIN DE000A12DM80

Symbol SCOTF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Scout24 Hold

11:36 Uhr
Scout24 Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Scout24
70,45 EUR 1,55 EUR 2,25%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Scout24 nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 74 Euro belassen. Der Internetportalbetreiber habe beruhigende und ereignislose Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Giles Thorne in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Diese hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 02:30 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 02:30 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Scout24

Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Hold

Unternehmen:
Scout24		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
74,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
69,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,09%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
70,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,04%
Analyst Name:
Giles Thorne 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
77,99 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Scout24

11:36 Scout24 Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.24 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.04.24 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.04.24 Scout24 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.24 Scout24 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Scout24