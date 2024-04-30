Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Scout24 nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 74 Euro belassen. Der Internetportalbetreiber habe beruhigende und ereignislose Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Giles Thorne in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Diese hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen./la/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 02:30 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 02:30 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Scout24
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
74,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
69,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,09%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
70,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,04%
Analyst Name:
Giles Thorne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
77,99 €
Analysen zu Scout24
|11:36
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
