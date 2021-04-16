  • Suche
Shell B Aktie WKN: A0ER6S / ISIN: GB00B03MM408

15,04EUR
-0,12EUR
-0,79%
18:05:53
FSE
12,99GBP
-0,23GBP
-1,76%
19:36:15
LSE
29.04.2021 20:16

Shell B buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Shell B-Aktien nach Quartalszahlen von 2000 auf 2100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der britische Ölkonzern habe ein widerstandsfähiges Zahlenwerk präsentiert, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Resultate trieben die Wiederbelebung des "Cashflow-Motors" an./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 17:09 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell B buy

Unternehmen:
Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
21,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
12,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
61,61%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
12,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
61,61%
Analyst Name:
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
19,01 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


Kursziele Shell B Aktie

+46,33%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,33%
Ø Kursziel: 19,01
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Bernstein Research
24,00 £
UBS AG
19 £
Morgan Stanley
12 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
22,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,33%
Ø Kursziel: 19,01
alle Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B) Kursziele

