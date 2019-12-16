|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
27,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
26,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,05%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|
Analyst Name:
Jon Rigby
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,14 £
|16.12.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|06.12.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) kaufen
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|29.11.17
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|17.04.13
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) verkaufen
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|28.11.12
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) underperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|05.11.12
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.10
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) verkaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|07.11.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|10.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
