Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Aktie WKN: A0D94M / ISIN: GB00B03MLX29

26,42EUR
+0,17EUR
+0,63%
14:29:10
XETRA
26,43EUR
+0,14EUR
+0,51%
14:40:14
ASX
16.12.2019 13:41
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Shell von 2750 auf 2700 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der europäische Ölsektor habe 2019 unter anderem wegen einiger Gewinnwarnungen und der Klimadiskussion nicht gerade in der Anlegergunst gestanden, schrieb Analyst Jon Rigby in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insofern seien die Erwartungen für 2020 und damit das Enttäuschungspotenzial recht niedrig. Unter den integrierten Ölkonzernen sieht er mit die größten Kurschancen für BP und sein "Top Pick" Shell./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2019 / 13:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy

Unternehmen:
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
27,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
26,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,05%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name:
Jon Rigby 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,14 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)

16.12.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy UBS AG
06.12.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) kaufen JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight Barclays Capital
07.11.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold HSBC
Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)

DAX schwächelt -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler geben Fusion bekannt -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich mit schwachem Ausblick 2020 -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Post im Fokus
Verdi ruft für Donnerstag zu Streik bei Lufthansa-Tochter LSG auf. Südzucker bei Gewinnplänen optimistischer. Marke VW steigert Investitionen in E-Mobilität. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt stärker als erwartet. ABB verkleinert Vorstand nach Spartenverkauf an Hitachi. Tesla will angeblich Preise für Model 3 senken.
11:59 Uhr
ROUNDUP: US-Sanktionen gegen Nord Stream 2 - Kritik aus Berlin und Moskau (dpa-afx)
07:00 Uhr
Royal Dutch Shell plc : Shell introduces option to receive dividend in US dollars and moves to full electronic settlement of its dividends (Investegate)
06:27 Uhr
Streit um Pipeline Nord Stream 2: US-Kongress beschließt Sanktionen (dpa-afx)
06:19 Uhr
ROUNDUP: US-Kongress will Nord Stream 2 mit Sanktionen stoppen (dpa-afx)
06:01 Uhr
FedEx skids, Shell UK taxes, Brexit cliff (Financial Times)
17.12.19
KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP 2/Streit um Nord Stream 2: US-Kongress beschließt Sanktionen (dpa-afx)
17.12.19
Shell reveals it paid no UK corporate income tax in 2018 (Financial Times)
17.12.19
Aramco feiert Weltrekord-Börsengang - die Banken schauen aber in die Röhre (finanzen.net)

mehr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Aktie

+unendlich%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +unendlich%
Ø Kursziel: 28,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
24
26
28
30
32
34
Oddo BHF
27 £
Credit Suisse Group
28,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28 £
Bernstein Research
34,00 £
HSBC
25 £
Barclays Capital
29 £
UBS AG
27,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +unendlich%
Ø Kursziel: 28,14
alle Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Kursziele

