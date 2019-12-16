ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Shell von 2750 auf 2700 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der europäische Ölsektor habe 2019 unter anderem wegen einiger Gewinnwarnungen und der Klimadiskussion nicht gerade in der Anlegergunst gestanden, schrieb Analyst Jon Rigby in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insofern seien die Erwartungen für 2020 und damit das Enttäuschungspotenzial recht niedrig. Unter den integrierten Ölkonzernen sieht er mit die größten Kurschancen für BP und sein "Top Pick" Shell./edh/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2019 / 13:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



