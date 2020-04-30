|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
15,75 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
12,46 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,36%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
12,10 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Gordon Gray
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,31 £
|12:51 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:46 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:41 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|12:01 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|12:51 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:46 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:41 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|12:01 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|12:51 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:41 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|23.04.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|HSBC
|17.04.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|29.11.17
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|17.04.13
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) verkaufen
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|28.11.12
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) underperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|05.11.12
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.10
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) verkaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|12:46 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:01 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|30.04.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26 Uhr
|Shell B buy
|12:25 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|12:23 Uhr
|Nike Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Amazon buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Hold
|12:19 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|12:13 Uhr
|Amazon buy
|12:12 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|12:07 Uhr
|Swiss Re buy
|12:04 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse neutral
|12:02 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|12:02 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|12:02 Uhr
|Nokia Equal weight
|12:01 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|12:01 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
|12:00 Uhr
|AIXTRON overweight
|11:58 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|11:54 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|11:50 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group buy
|11:49 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser kaufen
|11:15 Uhr
|Orange Equal weight
|11:15 Uhr
|Nemetschek Equal weight
|11:14 Uhr
|RTL Equal weight
|11:13 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) neutral
|11:12 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|11:11 Uhr
|Shell B Equal weight
|11:11 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|11:09 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|10:26 Uhr
|Twitter buy
|10:12 Uhr
|Amazon Conviction Buy
|10:08 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|10:06 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|10:05 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|10:03 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim Outperform
|09:58 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|09:55 Uhr
|Orange Outperform
|09:53 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|09:52 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|09:51 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|09:42 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser buy
|09:40 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Scout24 buy
|09:31 Uhr
|Shell B Hold
|09:29 Uhr
|Apple buy
|09:28 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser buy
|09:25 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|09:22 Uhr
|RTL Hold
|09:22 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|09:17 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan