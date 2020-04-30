finanzen.net
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Aktie WKN: A0D94M / ISIN: GB00B03MLX29

15,28EUR
-2,21EUR
-12,65%
30.04.2020
STU
12,10GBP
-1,15GBP
-8,69%
13:39:19
LSE
01.05.2020 10:11

Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat Shell nach einer Dividendenkappung um zwei Drittel von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft, auch wenn das Kursziel auf 1575 Pence belassen wurde. Durch die Kürzung erwarte die Anleger keine außerordentlich hohe Dividende mehr und damit falle für sie ein wichtiges Argument weg, schrieb Analyst Gordon Gray in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Wachstumsaussichten des Ölkonzerns seien außerdem ungewiss./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 17:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.05.2020 / 03:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold

Unternehmen:
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
15,75 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
12,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,36%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
12,10 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,19%
Analyst Name:
Gordon Gray 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,31 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Aktie

+43,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +43,12%
Ø Kursziel: 17,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
26
Oddo BHF
27 £
Bernstein Research
17,00 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
25 £
Morgan Stanley
12 £
HSBC
16 £
UBS AG
17,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
12 £
Credit Suisse Group
17,00 £
Barclays Capital
15,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +43,12%
Ø Kursziel: 17,31
alle Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Kursziele

