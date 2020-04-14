LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 55 auf 95 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Natasha Brilliant passte ihre Schätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den jüngsten Zwischenbericht an. Auch die Kapitalerhöhung der Onlineapotheke berücksichtigt sie nun./ag/fba



