Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

73,90EUR
+1,40EUR
+1,93%
14:06:20
XETRA
73,55EUR
+1,13EUR
+1,56%
14:20:23
BTE
07.05.2020 13:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Citigroup Corp.)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 55 auf 95 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Natasha Brilliant passte ihre Schätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den jüngsten Zwischenbericht an. Auch die Kapitalerhöhung der Onlineapotheke berücksichtigt sie nun./ag/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Citigroup Corp.		 Kursziel:
95,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
73,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
73,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,55%
Analyst Name:
Natasha Brilliant 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
77,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

13:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Citigroup Corp.
14.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+4,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,47%
Ø Kursziel: 77,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
Kepler Cheuvreux
71,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
77,00 €
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
75,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,47%
Ø Kursziel: 77,20
Aktuelle Analysen

13:12 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sell
12:57 Uhr Siltronic Hold
12:56 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
12:53 Uhr S&T buy
12:53 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:52 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
12:44 Uhr Santander Neutral
12:42 Uhr Evonik Hold
12:41 Uhr Brenntag Hold
12:41 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy
12:41 Uhr Valeo SA Reduce
12:40 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
12:39 Uhr DEUTZ Hold
12:39 Uhr Koenig Bauer Hold
12:31 Uhr Sixt buy
12:30 Uhr Knorr-Bremse buy
12:29 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Neutral
12:28 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
12:27 Uhr BT Group buy
12:27 Uhr Telefonica Hold
12:27 Uhr LANXESS Hold
12:26 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
12:25 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:25 Uhr S&T buy
12:25 Uhr PUMA buy
12:24 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
12:24 Uhr TOTAL buy
12:23 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
12:23 Uhr Enel buy
12:23 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Hold
12:23 Uhr United Internet Hold
12:22 Uhr Sanofi buy
12:22 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
12:21 Uhr Ryanair buy
12:20 Uhr Zalando Sell
12:20 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
12:19 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
12:19 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
12:18 Uhr Schaeffler Neutral
12:18 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
12:17 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
12:16 Uhr Evonik Sell
12:13 Uhr Hannover Rück Neutral
12:06 Uhr Infineon Equal weight
12:05 Uhr Airbus overweight
12:03 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
12:02 Uhr Fraport Equal weight
11:58 Uhr GEA overweight
11:57 Uhr MorphoSys overweight
11:57 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy

