|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
99,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,27%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
97,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,18%
|
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
107,57 €
|08:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|24.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|07:19 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07:17 Uhr
|Nordex buy
|07:15 Uhr
|SMA Solar Hold
|26.05.20
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|26.05.20
|S IMMO Kaufen
|26.05.20
|Wirecard Halten
|26.05.20
|HELLA overweight
|26.05.20
|HELLA kaufen
|26.05.20
|Bechtle Halten
|26.05.20
|Evonik Halten
|26.05.20
|HSBC Conviction Buy List
|26.05.20
|LEONI Verkaufen
|26.05.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|26.05.20
|Bilfinger Halten
|26.05.20
|Lufthansa Halten
|26.05.20
|Sanofi buy
|26.05.20
|ASML NV overweight
|26.05.20
|ams buy
|26.05.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|26.05.20
|Bayer buy
|26.05.20
|Diageo overweight
|26.05.20
|Lufthansa Halten
|26.05.20
|Sanofi overweight
|26.05.20
|Rheinmetall Halten
|26.05.20
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|26.05.20
|Jungheinrich Hold
|26.05.20
|Lufthansa Reduce
|26.05.20
|Telefonica Underweight
|26.05.20
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|26.05.20
|ENCAVIS buy
|26.05.20
|Wirecard Neutral
|26.05.20
|Orange Neutral
|26.05.20
|Vodafone Group overweight
|26.05.20
|Tele Columbus Neutral
|26.05.20
|HELLA buy
|26.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|26.05.20
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|26.05.20
|HELLA buy
|26.05.20
|NORMA Group buy
|26.05.20
|HELLA buy
|26.05.20
|UniCredit Neutral
|26.05.20
|Wirecard Hold
|26.05.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|26.05.20
|Infineon buy
|26.05.20
|Lufthansa Outperform
|26.05.20
|mic Kaufen
|26.05.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Hold
|26.05.20
|Hapag-Lloyd Underperform
|26.05.20
|Lufthansa Sell
|26.05.20
|Telefonica Equal weight
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan