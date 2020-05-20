finanzen.net

27.05.2020 08:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach dem massiven Kursanstieg seit dem Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie von 52 auf 140 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Eine Kursverdopplung seit Jahresbeginn dürfte nicht das Ende der Fahnenstange sein, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Beste stehe den Online-Apotheken noch bevor. Der Experte hält weitere 100 Prozent an Kursgewinnen in den nächsten 18 Monaten für möglich./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / 00:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
99,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,27%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
97,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,18%
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+10,78%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,78%
Ø Kursziel: 107,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
70
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
100,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
120,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
140,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,78%
Ø Kursziel: 107,57
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

