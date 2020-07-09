FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach angehobenen Jahreszielen von 140 auf 200 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz eines rund 230-prozentigen Kursanstiegs seit Jahresbeginn sieht Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für die Aktie des Online-Arzneimittelhändlers. Vor allem die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts biete immer deutlichere Chancen. Apotheken werden so in der Lage sein, sich an die deutsche Telematik-Infrastruktur anzukoppeln./ck/ajx