|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
200,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
140,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42,86%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
141,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,24%
|
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
130,00 €
|11:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
