24.07.2020 11:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach angehobenen Jahreszielen von 140 auf 200 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz eines rund 230-prozentigen Kursanstiegs seit Jahresbeginn sieht Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für die Aktie des Online-Arzneimittelhändlers. Vor allem die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts biete immer deutlichere Chancen. Apotheken werden so in der Lage sein, sich an die deutsche Telematik-Infrastruktur anzukoppeln./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2020 / 06:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
200,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
140,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,86%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
141,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,24%
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
130,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

