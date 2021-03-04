|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
260,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
192,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
193,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
207,88 €
|12:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|20.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:11 Uhr
|Brenntag buy
|12:10 Uhr
|adidas Sector Perform
|12:03 Uhr
|adidas Sell
|12:03 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Prudential buy
|12:01 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|12:00 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|12:00 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|11:08 Uhr
|adidas buy
|10:19 Uhr
|Inditex Neutral
|08:57 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|08:56 Uhr
|Shell B overweight
|08:54 Uhr
|adidas add
|08:54 Uhr
|Brenntag buy
|08:53 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|08:53 Uhr
|Brenntag add
|08:39 Uhr
|BP overweight
|06:53 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|06:20 Uhr
|Delivery Hero overweight
|09.03.21
|CRH overweight
|09.03.21
|National Grid Outperform
|09.03.21
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|09.03.21
|Symrise add
|09.03.21
|ITV overweight
|09.03.21
|K+S add
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|09.03.21
|Schumag Halten
|09.03.21
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
|09.03.21
|wallstreet:online Kaufen
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Post overweight
|09.03.21
|Symrise Equal weight
|09.03.21
|Pfizer Neutral
|09.03.21
|Siltronic Hold
|09.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Post overweight
|09.03.21
|Roche buy
|09.03.21
|ASOS buy
|09.03.21
|Symrise buy
|09.03.21
|Continental Neutral
|09.03.21
|Bayer Hold
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Post buy
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|09.03.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|09.03.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|09.03.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|09.03.21
|Inditex Neutral
|09.03.21
|freenet buy
|09.03.21
|Continental Halten
|09.03.21
|Symrise market-perform
|Die 20 größten europäischen Banken Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan