Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

193,20EUR
+10,20EUR
+5,57%
13:43:19
XETRA
10.03.2021 12:51

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 260 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch mit dem Abebben der Corona-Pandemie dürften Online-Apothekenkunden nicht besonders gerne zu stationären Apotheken zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Vor-Ort-Erlebnis sei dort im Vergleich zu Restaurants oder Einkaufszentren vergleichsweise weniger attraktiv./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 07:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
260,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
192,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
193,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,58%
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
207,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:51 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+7,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,60%
Ø Kursziel: 207,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,60%
Ø Kursziel: 207,88
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

