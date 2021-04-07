  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Vontobel ist Premiumpartner bei der ING. Sparen Sie Ordergebühren für Zertifikate und Hebelprodukte. Erfahren Sie mehr!-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

187,10EUR
+2,70EUR
+1,46%
12:05:53
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
08.04.2021 12:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Aussagen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 260 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum der Online-Apotheke um fast 23 Prozent stimme zuversichtlich, vor allem weil sich das Unternehmen an hohen Vorjahreswerten messen lassen müsse, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD89S2 4,48
4,21
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD833X 8,39
2,27
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD89S2, SD833X. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2021 / 06:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
260,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
187,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,74%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
187,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,96%
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Morgan Stanley
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus
Nordex erhält 187-Megawatt-Auftrag in der Türkei. Twitter war offenbar in Gesprächen zum Kauf von Clubhouse für Milliardensummer. Tesla kritisiert Genehmigungsverfahren rund um deutsches Werk. Continental darf Sparte der Gemeinschaftsfirma mit OSRAM kaufen. BVB-Sportchef Zorc zu Saisonendspurt: Sieben Mal wie in Manchester. Italien empfiehlt AstraZeneca-Impfstoff nun für über 60-Jährige.
10:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-afx)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend vor Fed-Protokoll - EDF haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr - Aktie wechselt ins Minus (dpa-afx)
07.04.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Verschnaufpause nach Rally - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen leicht ins Minus - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten auf der Stelle - Amundi gesucht (Dow Jones)
DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus
Nordex erhält 187-Megawatt-Auftrag in der Türkei. Twitter war offenbar in Gesprächen zum Kauf von Clubhouse für Milliardensummer. Tesla kritisiert Genehmigungsverfahren rund um deutsches Werk. Continental darf Sparte der Gemeinschaftsfirma mit OSRAM kaufen. BVB-Sportchef Zorc zu Saisonendspurt: Sieben Mal wie in Manchester. Italien empfiehlt AstraZeneca-Impfstoff nun für über 60-Jährige.
10:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-afx)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend vor Fed-Protokoll - EDF haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr - Aktie wechselt ins Minus (dpa-afx)
07.04.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Verschnaufpause nach Rally - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen leicht ins Minus - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten auf der Stelle - Amundi gesucht (Dow Jones)
DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus
Nordex erhält 187-Megawatt-Auftrag in der Türkei. Twitter war offenbar in Gesprächen zum Kauf von Clubhouse für Milliardensummer. Tesla kritisiert Genehmigungsverfahren rund um deutsches Werk. Continental darf Sparte der Gemeinschaftsfirma mit OSRAM kaufen. BVB-Sportchef Zorc zu Saisonendspurt: Sieben Mal wie in Manchester. Italien empfiehlt AstraZeneca-Impfstoff nun für über 60-Jährige.
10:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-afx)
07:04 Uhr
DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend vor Fed-Protokoll - EDF haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr - Aktie wechselt ins Minus (dpa-afx)
07.04.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Verschnaufpause nach Rally - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen leicht ins Minus - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus
Nordex erhält 187-Megawatt-Auftrag in der Türkei. Twitter war offenbar in Gesprächen zum Kauf von Clubhouse für Milliardensummer. Tesla kritisiert Genehmigungsverfahren rund um deutsches Werk. Continental darf Sparte der Gemeinschaftsfirma mit OSRAM kaufen. BVB-Sportchef Zorc zu Saisonendspurt: Sieben Mal wie in Manchester. Italien empfiehlt AstraZeneca-Impfstoff nun für über 60-Jährige.
10:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-afx)
07:04 Uhr
DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend vor Fed-Protokoll - EDF haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr - Aktie wechselt ins Minus (dpa-afx)
07.04.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Verschnaufpause nach Rally - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen leicht ins Minus - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+11,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,47%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,47%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:20 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
11:18 Uhr MorphoSys buy
11:18 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
11:17 Uhr Ryanair buy
11:13 Uhr Prosus buy
11:13 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
11:11 Uhr UniCredit buy
09:47 Uhr Fielmann Hold
09:46 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
09:45 Uhr ASOS buy
09:44 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
09:44 Uhr ASOS buy
09:43 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
09:42 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
09:42 Uhr Orsted Hold
09:38 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
09:37 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
08:54 Uhr Fraport buy
08:52 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
08:39 Uhr SAP buy
08:27 Uhr Orsted buy
07:28 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
07:14 Uhr Kering buy
07:14 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
07:13 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
07:11 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
07.04.21 Kering Conviction Buy List
07.04.21 Airbus overweight
07.04.21 Nemetschek Reduce
07.04.21 CompuGroup Medical Reduce
07.04.21 Bechtle add
07.04.21 Software add
07.04.21 SAP buy
07.04.21 Beiersdorf Neutral
07.04.21 Beiersdorf Neutral
07.04.21 AstraZeneca Outperform
07.04.21 JENOPTIK add
07.04.21 Beiersdorf Hold
07.04.21 LafargeHolcim overweight
07.04.21 LANXESS Sell
07.04.21 Amadeus IT Underperform
07.04.21 Alstom overweight
07.04.21 PATRIZIA Halten
07.04.21 Beiersdorf Sector Perform
07.04.21 Deutsche Börse Neutral
07.04.21 Swiss Re buy
07.04.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underperform
07.04.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
07.04.21 Air Liquide Neutral
07.04.21 ASML NV kaufen

Top-Rankings

Die 10 beliebtesten Serien laut IMDb
Diese Serien haben die besten User-Bewertungen.
Jobs an der Börse
Das können Sie an der Börse verdienen
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente

Umfrage

Wie weit kann die DAX-Rally den Leitindex bis Ende 2021 tragen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen