+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Auf welche Mega-Trends setzen Sie? +++-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

125,10EUR
+4,00EUR
+3,30%
14:30:04
STU
WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
06.08.2021 12:36

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 180 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Uwe Schupp wertete die Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zu logistischen Problemen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie als zuversichtlich. Sollten diese Probleme Vergangenheit sein und das E-Rezept kommen, sei die Aktie ein "Top Pick"./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 06:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
180,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
125,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,00%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
125,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43,88%
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
188,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+50,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,68%
Ø Kursziel: 188,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
105,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
215,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Baader Bank
155,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
180,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,68%
Ø Kursziel: 188,50
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

