|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
160,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
86,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
85,36%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
96,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
65,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
124,67 €
|10:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
