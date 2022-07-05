  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Neu: Nutzen Sie neue Funktionen auf finanzen.net als Erstes - hier informieren!

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

96,78EUR
+8,22EUR
+9,28%
11:45:02
STU
86,32EUR
+10,68EUR
+14,12%
05.07.2022
CHX

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
06.07.2022 10:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum der Online-Apotheke habe sich im Vergleich zum ersten Quartal erwartungsgemäß beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dieser Trend müsse sich allerdings im zweiten Halbjahr fortsetzen, um den bestätigten Jahresausblick zu schaffen./edh/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN4GBB 4,74
2,04
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN4JH2 6,69
1,45
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN4GBB, SN4JH2. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
86,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
85,36%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
96,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
65,32%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
124,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

10:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- Just Eat, VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Personal übt harte Kritik am Krisen-Management der Lufthansa. Kartellamt will härtere Wettbewerbskontrolle auch bei Amazon. Fraport-Chef erwartet noch lange Abfertigungsprobleme. USA will wohl Verkaufsverbot für ältere ASML-Anlagen nach China. Netflix-Serie 'Stranger Things' erreicht eine Milliarde Streamingstunden. Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung.
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- Just Eat, VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Personal übt harte Kritik am Krisen-Management der Lufthansa. Kartellamt will härtere Wettbewerbskontrolle auch bei Amazon. Fraport-Chef erwartet noch lange Abfertigungsprobleme. USA will wohl Verkaufsverbot für ältere ASML-Anlagen nach China. Netflix-Serie 'Stranger Things' erreicht eine Milliarde Streamingstunden. Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung.
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- Just Eat, VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Personal übt harte Kritik am Krisen-Management der Lufthansa. Kartellamt will härtere Wettbewerbskontrolle auch bei Amazon. Fraport-Chef erwartet noch lange Abfertigungsprobleme. USA will wohl Verkaufsverbot für ältere ASML-Anlagen nach China. Netflix-Serie 'Stranger Things' erreicht eine Milliarde Streamingstunden. Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung.
06:50 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- Just Eat, VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- Just Eat, VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Personal übt harte Kritik am Krisen-Management der Lufthansa. Kartellamt will härtere Wettbewerbskontrolle auch bei Amazon. Fraport-Chef erwartet noch lange Abfertigungsprobleme. USA will wohl Verkaufsverbot für ältere ASML-Anlagen nach China. Netflix-Serie 'Stranger Things' erreicht eine Milliarde Streamingstunden. Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung.
06:50 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- Just Eat, VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+28,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,81%
Ø Kursziel: 124,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,81%
Ø Kursziel: 124,67
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:40 Uhr Airbus Buy
10:39 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform
10:38 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
10:36 Uhr Glencore Outperform
10:34 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
10:29 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
10:22 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:20 Uhr GRENKE Hold
10:11 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
09:45 Uhr TotalEnergies Hold
09:45 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
09:44 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
09:44 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
09:43 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
09:43 Uhr HENSOLDT Buy
09:42 Uhr Eni Buy
09:19 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
09:03 Uhr BP Buy
09:00 Uhr Fraport Neutral
08:57 Uhr Ryanair Buy
08:57 Uhr easyJet Buy
08:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
08:55 Uhr KION GROUP Hold
08:55 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
08:54 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
08:52 Uhr adidas Sell
08:49 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
08:26 Uhr TeamViewer Equal Weight
08:25 Uhr Nemetschek Equal Weight
08:12 Uhr Software Underweight
08:05 Uhr Valeo SA Equal Weight
08:04 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
08:01 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
08:00 Uhr Continental Equal Weight
07:52 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
07:52 Uhr UBS Outperform
07:50 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underperform
07:36 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
07:25 Uhr SAP Equal Weight
07:24 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
07:24 Uhr UBS Buy
06:53 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
06:52 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
06:42 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
06:42 Uhr Unilever Underweight
06:41 Uhr Evonik Hold
06:34 Uhr GEA Neutral
06:32 Uhr LOréal Overweight
06:31 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
06:31 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen