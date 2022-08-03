|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
146,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
100,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,00%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
98,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,50 €
|13:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:21 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
