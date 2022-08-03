  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

98,82EUR
+1,96EUR
+2,02%
15:00:11
STU
100,00EUR
+3,22EUR
+3,33%
09:12:19
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
04.08.2022 13:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Die Umsätze hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, die Ergebnisse seien etwas schwächer gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht./ag/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN4GBC 4,81
2,06
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN5VA7 8,59
1,17
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN4GBC, SN5VA7. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2022 / 06:49 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
146,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
100,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
46,00%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
98,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,74%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

13:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:51 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
12:21 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
03.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

DAX fester -- Merck und Bayer übertreffen Erwartungen -- Lufthansa wieder mit Gewinn -- adidas, Zalando, eBay, Robinhood im Fokus
ElringKlinger-Ergebnis von Sondereffekten belastet. HENSOLDT wächst kräftig. Scout24 hebt Jahresprognose an. Beiersdorf verdient mehr. Hannover Rück bekräftigt Gewinnziel nach leichtem Ergebnisplus. LANXESS legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig zu. Compugroup hebt Prognose leicht an. MorphoSys verringert Quartalsverlust. Dürr erhöht Ziel für Auftragseingang nach starker Umsatzentwicklung. United Internet punktet bei Kundenverträgen.
03.08.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Freundlich - Berichtssaison lässt Anleger schwitzen (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie gibt ab: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - DAX von Autos gebremst (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- BMW: Umsatzplus -- Moderna überrascht -- PayPal über Erwartungen -- BASF, Commerzbank, Infineon, Vonovia, Airbnb, Starbucks im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CONFIRMS FULL-YEAR TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GUIDANCE AFTER STRONG H1 SALES PERFORMANCE. (EQS Group)
03.08.22
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: UMSATZ- UND ERGEBNISPROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESAMTJAHR NACH ERFOLGREICHER GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR BESTÄTIGT. (EQS Group)
31.07.22
Shop Apotheke Europe NV-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli (finanzen.net)
DAX fester -- Merck und Bayer übertreffen Erwartungen -- Lufthansa wieder mit Gewinn -- adidas, Zalando, eBay, Robinhood im Fokus
ElringKlinger-Ergebnis von Sondereffekten belastet. HENSOLDT wächst kräftig. Scout24 hebt Jahresprognose an. Beiersdorf verdient mehr. Hannover Rück bekräftigt Gewinnziel nach leichtem Ergebnisplus. LANXESS legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig zu. Compugroup hebt Prognose leicht an. MorphoSys verringert Quartalsverlust. Dürr erhöht Ziel für Auftragseingang nach starker Umsatzentwicklung. United Internet punktet bei Kundenverträgen.
03.08.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Freundlich - Berichtssaison lässt Anleger schwitzen (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie gibt ab: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - DAX von Autos gebremst (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- BMW: Umsatzplus -- Moderna überrascht -- PayPal über Erwartungen -- BASF, Commerzbank, Infineon, Vonovia, Airbnb, Starbucks im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: UMSATZ- UND ERGEBNISPROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESAMTJAHR NACH ERFOLGREICHER GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR BESTÄTIGT. (EQS Group)
31.07.22
Shop Apotheke Europe NV-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli (finanzen.net)
12.07.22
Shop Apotheke- und Zur Rose-Aktien abgestraft: Analysten-Pessimismus (dpa-afx)
DAX fester -- Merck und Bayer übertreffen Erwartungen -- Lufthansa wieder mit Gewinn -- adidas, Zalando, eBay, Robinhood im Fokus
ElringKlinger-Ergebnis von Sondereffekten belastet. HENSOLDT wächst kräftig. Scout24 hebt Jahresprognose an. Beiersdorf verdient mehr. Hannover Rück bekräftigt Gewinnziel nach leichtem Ergebnisplus. LANXESS legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig zu. Compugroup hebt Prognose leicht an. MorphoSys verringert Quartalsverlust. Dürr erhöht Ziel für Auftragseingang nach starker Umsatzentwicklung. United Internet punktet bei Kundenverträgen.
06:53 Uhr
DAX fester -- Merck und Bayer übertreffen Erwartungen -- Lufthansa wieder mit Gewinn -- adidas, Zalando, eBay, Robinhood im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Freundlich - Berichtssaison lässt Anleger schwitzen (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie gibt ab: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - DAX von Autos gebremst (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- BMW: Umsatzplus -- Moderna überrascht -- PayPal über Erwartungen -- BASF, Commerzbank, Infineon, Vonovia, Airbnb, Starbucks im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CONFIRMS FULL-YEAR TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GUIDANCE AFTER STRONG H1 SALES PERFORMANCE. (EQS Group)
03.08.22
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: UMSATZ- UND ERGEBNISPROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESAMTJAHR NACH ERFOLGREICHER GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR BESTÄTIGT. (EQS Group)
DAX fester -- Merck und Bayer übertreffen Erwartungen -- Lufthansa wieder mit Gewinn -- adidas, Zalando, eBay, Robinhood im Fokus
ElringKlinger-Ergebnis von Sondereffekten belastet. HENSOLDT wächst kräftig. Scout24 hebt Jahresprognose an. Beiersdorf verdient mehr. Hannover Rück bekräftigt Gewinnziel nach leichtem Ergebnisplus. LANXESS legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig zu. Compugroup hebt Prognose leicht an. MorphoSys verringert Quartalsverlust. Dürr erhöht Ziel für Auftragseingang nach starker Umsatzentwicklung. United Internet punktet bei Kundenverträgen.
06:53 Uhr
DAX fester -- Merck und Bayer übertreffen Erwartungen -- Lufthansa wieder mit Gewinn -- adidas, Zalando, eBay, Robinhood im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Freundlich - Berichtssaison lässt Anleger schwitzen (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie gibt ab: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke schreibt auch im zweiten Quartal operativen Verlust (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - DAX von Autos gebremst (Dow Jones)
03.08.22
DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- BMW: Umsatzplus -- Moderna überrascht -- PayPal über Erwartungen -- BASF, Commerzbank, Infineon, Vonovia, Airbnb, Starbucks im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: UMSATZ- UND ERGEBNISPROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESAMTJAHR NACH ERFOLGREICHER GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR BESTÄTIGT. (EQS Group)
31.07.22
Shop Apotheke Europe NV-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+31,05%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,05%
Ø Kursziel: 129,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,05%
Ø Kursziel: 129,50
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:16 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
13:15 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
13:11 Uhr AXA Buy
13:11 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
13:10 Uhr HUGO BOSS Buy
13:10 Uhr Commerzbank Buy
13:10 Uhr BMW Buy
13:09 Uhr Infineon Buy
13:08 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
13:08 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Buy
13:07 Uhr Vonovia Hold
13:07 Uhr Air France-KLM Hold
13:06 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight
13:05 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Equal Weight
13:04 Uhr TeamViewer Equal Weight
13:04 Uhr Commerzbank Equal Weight
13:02 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
13:02 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
13:01 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Overweight
13:01 Uhr ENCAVIS Equal Weight
13:00 Uhr Vonovia Overweight
13:00 Uhr Hannover Rück Kaufen
12:56 Uhr TeamViewer Hold
12:47 Uhr Rolls-Royce Hold
12:46 Uhr Talanx Buy
12:45 Uhr Vossloh Buy
12:45 Uhr TeamViewer Buy
12:45 Uhr Eni Buy
12:43 Uhr Kontron Buy
12:43 Uhr Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Buy
12:42 Uhr DEUTZ Buy
12:42 Uhr LANXESS Buy
12:42 Uhr Basler Buy
12:41 Uhr BMW Buy
12:40 Uhr Zalando Buy
12:40 Uhr United Internet Buy
12:39 Uhr Siltronic Buy
12:39 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
12:38 Uhr Kontron Buy
12:37 Uhr adidas Outperform
12:36 Uhr Merck Hold
12:35 Uhr Beiersdorf Outperform
12:35 Uhr AXA Overweight
12:34 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:34 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
12:33 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
12:32 Uhr adidas Neutral
12:31 Uhr LANXESS Add
12:31 Uhr Dürr Buy
12:30 Uhr 1&1 Overweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie wichtig ist Ihnen Nachhaltigkeit im Verhältnis zu den anderen Faktoren bei der Geldanlage - Laufzeit, Risiko, Rendite?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen