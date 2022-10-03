FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Analyst Jan Koch rechnet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit einer weiteren Beschleunigung des Wachstums und einem bestätigten Ausblick. Die Gewinnentwicklung der Online-Apotheke dürfte davon profitiert haben, dass die Kosten im Vergleich zum ersten Halbjahr gesunken seien. Vor den Zahlen am 31. Oktober hält er in Kürze schon erste geschäftliche Eckdaten für wahrscheinlich./tih/la