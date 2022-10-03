  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

43,02EUR
+1,07EUR
+2,55%
14:30:11
STU
41,97EUR
+0,50EUR
+1,21%
03.10.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

04.10.2022 12:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Analyst Jan Koch rechnet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit einer weiteren Beschleunigung des Wachstums und einem bestätigten Ausblick. Die Gewinnentwicklung der Online-Apotheke dürfte davon profitiert haben, dass die Kosten im Vergleich zum ersten Halbjahr gesunken seien. Vor den Zahlen am 31. Oktober hält er in Kürze schon erste geschäftliche Eckdaten für wahrscheinlich./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.10.2022 / 06:50 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
146,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
43,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
233,71%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
43,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
239,38%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
114,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.09.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
28.09.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+166,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +166,99%
Ø Kursziel: 114,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +166,99%
Ø Kursziel: 114,86
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

