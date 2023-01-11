DAX 15.021 +0,5%ESt50 4.119 +0,5%TDax 3.146 +0,0%Dow 33.973 +0,8%Nas 10.932 +1,8%Bitcoin 16.915 +1,6%Euro 1,0752 -0,1%Öl 83,54 +0,8%Gold 1.882 +0,3%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren!
Top News
Heute im Fokus Vor US-Inflationsdaten: DAX über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schließen kaum bewegt -- Apple arbeitet offenbar an Macs mit Touchscreen -- ASOS, Porsche, Disney, Südzucker im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus Brenntag-Aktie im Minus: Brenntag erhält neues Mitglied im Vorstand
Aktie im Fokus Südzucker-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Südzucker mach deutlich mehr Gewinn
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 CureVac A2P71U Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple Inc. 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom AG 555750 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
62,18 EUR +3,76 EUR +6,44 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
62,42 EUR +3,68 EUR +6,26 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
GVIE
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

11:36 - Deutsche Bank AG
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum vierten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 118 Euro belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Anleger dürften sich aber weiterhin auf die Profitabilität der Online-Apotheke fokussieren./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ7L09 4,82 1,27
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ7N65 8,58 0,72
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SQ7L09, SQ7N65. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
118,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
62,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
89,71%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
62,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
89,77%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen