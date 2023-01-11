Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum vierten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 118 Euro belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Anleger dürften sich aber weiterhin auf die Profitabilität der Online-Apotheke fokussieren./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SQ7L09
|4,82
|1,27
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SQ7N65
|8,58
|0,72
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
118,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
62,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
89,71%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
62,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
89,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA