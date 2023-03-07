DAX 15.611 +0,3%ESt50 4.290 +0,3%TDax 3.263 +0,0%Dow 32.856 -1,7%Nas 11.530 -1,3%Bitcoin 20.978 -0,4%Euro 1,0537 -0,1%Öl 83,30 +0,3%Gold 1.816 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Vonovia A1ML7J Tesla A1CX3T Commerzbank CBK100 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Nach Powell-Rede: DAX knapp im Plus -- adidas überrascht mit Dividende für 2022 -- Brenntag kauft eigene Aktien in Millionenhöhe zurück -- VW, Airbus, Siemens im Fokus
Top News
Symrise-Aktie gibt nach: Symrise erhöht Dividende - Margenniveau soll hoch bleiben -- Kartellbehörden prüfen Absprachen
Continental-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Continental will 2023 bei Umsatz und Marge wachsen - Dividende fällt geringer aus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
71,76 EUR +1,20 EUR +1,70 %
STU
71,74 EUR -0,36 EUR -0,50 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:11
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 118 Euro belassen. Analyst Jan Koch nannte die Resultate in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie gut. Auch die Ziele der Online-Apotheke für das laufende Jahr seien vielversprechend./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 06:56 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ85NY 4,98 1,46
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV3APY 9,92 0,73
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SQ85NY, SV3APY. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
118,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
71,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
64,80%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
71,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,44%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

07.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
07.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
07.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.02.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen