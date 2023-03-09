Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen von 118 auf 126 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein weiteres profitables Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Ziele für die Profitabilität in diesem Jahr ließen die Markterwartungen klar hinter sich./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2023 / 06:37 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SQ85NY
|4,98
|1,46
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SV3APY
|9,92
|0,73
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
126,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
70,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
80,00%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
69,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
80,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
95,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:41
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:41
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:41
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA