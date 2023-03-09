DAX 15.378 -1,6%ESt50 4.217 -1,6%TDax 3.241 -1,2%Dow 32.255 -1,7%Nas 11.338 -2,1%Bitcoin 18.528 -3,7%Euro 1,0595 +0,1%Öl 80,87 -0,9%Gold 1.835 +0,3%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen von 118 auf 126 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein weiteres profitables Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Ziele für die Profitabilität in diesem Jahr ließen die Markterwartungen klar hinter sich./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2023 / 06:37 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

