Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

91,82 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,86 %
STU
93,34 EUR +1,10 EUR +1,19 %
BTE
Marktkap.1,69 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

10:11
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Analyst Jan Koch von Deutsche Bank Research ist kurzfristig besonders optimistisch für die Aktien der Shop Apotheke . In einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie sprach er daher einen "Positive Catalyst Call" aus. Die Online-Apotheke habe 2023 so begonnen, wie man das alte Jahr beendet habe - nämlich stark. Sowohl die Markterwartungen als auch die eigenen Ziele des Unternehmens erschienen konservativ und hätten Spielraum nach oben. Fundamental stuft Koch die Papiere beim Kursziel von 126 Euro weiter mit "Buy" ein./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / 06:28 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
126,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
93,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,48%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
91,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,23%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

