FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Analyst Jan Koch von Deutsche Bank Research ist kurzfristig besonders optimistisch für die Aktien der Shop Apotheke
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / 06:28 / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
126,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
93,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,48%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
91,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
101,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|10:11
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
