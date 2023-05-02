DAX 15.827 +0,6%ESt50 4.314 +0,5%TDax 3.250 -0,2%Dow 33.667 -0,1%Nas 12.111 +0,3%Bitcoin 25.602 -1,6%Euro 1,1038 +0,3%Öl 73,08 -2,9%Gold 2.019 +0,1%
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen stabil -- DAX im Plus -- Lufthansa kann Verlust verringern -- Deutsche Post mit Gewinnrückgang -- TeamViewer, Porsche, Starbucks im Fokus
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

88,24 EUR -0,26 EUR -0,29 %
STU
86,66 CHF +1,94 CHF +2,28 %
BRX
Marktkap.1,67 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

14:51
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 126 Euro belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe seine Profitabilität erneut erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis habe die Markterwartungen einmal mehr komfortabel übertroffen./la/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / 07:00 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
126,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
87,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,83%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
88,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,79%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,78 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:51 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:26 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
28.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

