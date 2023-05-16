Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 130 auf 147 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jan Koch passte sein Bewertungsmodell für den Arzneimittelversender an die abgeschlossene Gründung eines Gemeinschaftsunternehmens mit der Schweizer Galenica an. Deshalb habe er seine 2023er Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (bereinigtes Ebitda) für die Shop Apotheke um 20 beziehungsweise 28 Prozent erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 06:45 / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
147,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
93,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
57,19%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
94,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,38%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
105,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|09:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
