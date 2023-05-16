DAX 15.939 +0,3%ESt50 4.315 +0,0%TDax 3.226 -0,4%Dow 33.012 -1,0%Nas 12.343 -0,2%Bitcoin 24.798 -0,3%Euro 1,0829 -0,3%Öl 75,03 +0,4%Gold 1.985 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 PayPal A14R7U BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX im Plus -- Inflation im Euroraum steigt im April -- Commerzbank übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen -- Siemens hebt Prognose an -- Deutsche Bank, SAP, Fresenius, FMC, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
CompuGroup-Aktie unentschlossen: Michael Rauch wird neuer Chef von CompuGroup
Commerzbank-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Commerzbank kann operativen Gewinn mehr als verdoppeln - Dividende in Aussicht
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
94,00 EUR +1,44 EUR +1,56 %
STU
92,94 EUR -1,18 EUR -1,25 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.1,74 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

09:31
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 130 auf 147 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jan Koch passte sein Bewertungsmodell für den Arzneimittelversender an die abgeschlossene Gründung eines Gemeinschaftsunternehmens mit der Schweizer Galenica an. Deshalb habe er seine 2023er Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (bereinigtes Ebitda) für die Shop Apotheke um 20 beziehungsweise 28 Prozent erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 06:45 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV2WUN 4,97 1,89
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV34TR 9,93 0,95
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SV2WUN, SV34TR. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
147,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
93,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
57,19%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
94,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,38%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
105,88 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:31 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen