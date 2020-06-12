HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 120 auf 150 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Diese seien einmal mehr stark gewesen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Online-Apotheke befinde sich in Hochform und sei einer der Hauptprofiteure der Pandemie des Coronavirus./bek/ag