09.07.2020 14:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich eines Presseberichts auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro belassen. Die vom Pharmahändler und anderen demnach geplante Ausweitung des Online-Angebots dürfte für die Online-Apotheke keine größere Gefahr darstellen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Es seien bereits entsprechende Plattformen aktiv, und dies habe das Wachstum der Shop Apotheke auch nicht gestört./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2020 / 12:23 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.07.2020 / 12:24 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
150,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
119,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
120,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,38%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
121,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:16 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.07.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.07.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.07.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
12.06.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+0,69%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,69%
Ø Kursziel: 121,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
110,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
100,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
140,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,69%
Ø Kursziel: 121,43
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

