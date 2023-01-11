DAX 15.067 +0,8%ESt50 4.130 +0,7%TDax 3.158 +0,4%Dow 33.973 +0,8%Nas 10.932 +1,8%Bitcoin 16.905 +1,5%Euro 1,0768 +0,1%Öl 83,81 +1,1%Gold 1.887 +0,6%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren!
Top News
Heute im Fokus Vor US-Inflationsdaten: DAX über 15.000 Punkten -- KPMG weigert sich ADLER-Bilanz zu prüfen -- Über 5 Mrd. Dollar bei FTX gefunden -- Apple, Porsche, Südzucker im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus MorphoSys-Aktie legt zu: MorphoSys stellt positive Daten zum Hoffnungsträger bei Knochenmarkkrebs vor
Sonstiges Wichtige Rohstoffe für E-Autos: LKAB findet Europas größtes Vorkommen seltener Erden
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 CureVac A2P71U NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple Inc. 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom AG 555750 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
61,52 EUR +3,10 EUR +5,31 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
62,42 EUR +3,68 EUR +6,26 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
GVIE
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:16 - Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 60 auf 100 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Christian Salis sieht durch die jüngsten Zahlen die positive Kehrtwende der Aktie bestätigt. Die jüngst negative Nachrichtenlage zum elektronischen Rezept dürfte fortan zu keinen weiteren Belastungen mehr führen, schrieb er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf 2023 sei die Internet-Apotheke gut positioniert, um mit einem wirtschaftlichen Abschwung klarzukommen./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 17:52 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 07:05 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ7L09 4,78 1,29
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ7N65 8,48 0,73
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SQ7L09, SQ7N65. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
61,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
63,51%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
61,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
62,55%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
98,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:16 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11:36 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
11.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen