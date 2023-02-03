Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Medikamentenversenders dürfte der Hauptprofiteuer der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts sein, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Bewertungsniveau habe sich seit den Höhenflügen während der Corona-Phase wieder normalisiert./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 08:21 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 08:21 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
100,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
69,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44,26%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
70,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
96,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|02.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA