DAX 15.476 -0,2%ESt50 4.258 +0,4%TDax 3.339 +0,1%Dow 33.926 -0,4%Nas 12.007 -1,6%Bitcoin 21.650 -0,2%Euro 1,0795 -1,1%Öl 79,82 -2,8%Gold 1.866 +0,0%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren!
Top News
Heute im Fokus Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt leichter -- Amazon-Gewinn bricht ein -- Apple mit Gewinnrückgang -- LEONI, Alphabet, Starbucks, GoPro, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Energie und DSL Experte: Neukunden profitieren von gesunkenen Strom- und Gaspreisen
Ausland Wall Street-Aktie: Nach deutlichen Preissenkungen - Sind Teslas Gewinne in Gefahr?
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Apple Inc. 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank AG 514000 NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall AG 703000 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz. 766403 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Lufthansa AG 823212
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
70,46 EUR -0,74 EUR -1,04 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
71,00 EUR +5,60 EUR +8,56 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
GVIE
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

02.02.23 - Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Medikamentenversenders dürfte der Hauptprofiteuer der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts sein, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Bewertungsniveau habe sich seit den Höhenflügen während der Corona-Phase wieder normalisiert./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 08:21 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 08:21 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ7N65 4,48 1,59
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ9KXZ 8,70 0,83
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SQ7N65, SQ9KXZ. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
69,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,26%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
70,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,92%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
96,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

02.02.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen