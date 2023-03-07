DAX 15.632 +0,5%ESt50 4.288 +0,2%TDax 3.266 +0,1%Dow 32.725 -0,4%Nas 11.561 +0,3%Bitcoin 20.985 -0,4%Euro 1,0544 -0,1%Öl 82,38 -0,8%Gold 1.816 +0,1%
Heute im Fokus
Nach Powell-Rede: DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Verkehrsaufsicht untersucht Teslas Model Y -- adidas überrascht mit Dividende für 2022 -- VW, Rheinmetall, Continental, Brenntag, FUCHS PETROLUB im Fokus
Top News
Ölpreise geraten erneut unter Druck - die Gründe
VW-Aktie: Gericht will Beweisaufnahme in Investoren-Prozess zur VW-Dieselaffäre
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

70,92 EUR +0,36 EUR +0,51 %
STU
71,16 EUR +0,66 EUR +0,94 %
GVIE
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:56
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 100 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen des Medikamentenversenders für das vierte Quartal hätten die exzellente Stellung des Unternehmens gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das unterstreiche auch der starke Ausblick für das laufende Jahr. Shop Apotheke sei gut für einen wirtschaftlichen Abschwung gewappnet./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 08:41 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 08:45 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
71,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
53,63%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
70,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,10%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
94,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

